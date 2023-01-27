Days of Our Lives Spoilers for the week of January 30 - February 3, 2023

Here are the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers:

Stefan (Brandon Barash) is contacted by Mama Vivian (Louise Sorel)!

Jack (Matthew Ashford) leans on Chad (Billy Flynn).

Alex (Robert Scott Wilson) is pleasantly surprised to get a call from Stephanie (Abigail Klein).

Dr. Rolf (Richard Wharton) arrives to help Gabi (Camila Banus) set Stefan right.

Leo (Greg Rikaart) and Xander (Paul Telfer) go at it.

Things get very awkward between Allie (Lindsay Arnold) and Alex.

Nicole (Arianne Zucker) gets a little woozy.

Roman (Josh Taylor) and John (Drake Hogestyn) are left speechless by Steve’s (Stephen Nichols) plans for Orpheus (George DelHoyo).

Jack tells Gwen (Emily O’Brien) he’ll disown her if she doesn’t testify against Xander.

Stefan is none too pleased to be forced into deprogramming.

Li (Remington Hoffman) has no time for Gabi’s foolishness.

Anna (Leann Hunley) does Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) a solid.

Jack tells Chad it’s ok to accept love into his life.

Roman pays Lucas (Bryan Dattilo) a visit.

Paulina (Jackée Harry) pushes Chanel (Raven Bowens) to make things right with Allie.

Kate (Lauren Koslow) is confronted by a former rival.

Gwen refuses to give in to Jack’s demand.

Will (Chandler Massey) heads out of town for work.

Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) encounters a source of love.

Stefan’s deprogramming hits a major snag.

Chad gets real with Stephanie.

Dr. Rolf is arrested.

Wendy (Victoria Grace) can’t unsee Alex leaving Allie’s bedroom.

Marlena (Deidre Hall), Kate, and Kayla try to come to grips with their situation.

