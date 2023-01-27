Cynthia Watros

On today’s General Hospital recap:

Trina is shocked when Spencer says he's going to sue for custody of the baby. Spencer says he wants to protect the baby and that Diane thinks he has a case. Trina says Nikolas won't give up custody without a fight but Spencer says Ava agreed to help. Spencer asks her opinion and Trina says he's not ready to be a father.

Trina says raising a child takes responsibility and that it will mess up his social life. Spencer puts her on the spot, asking if she'd date him if he was raising a baby. Spencer pushes even more, asking what they're doing, pretending to be dating, and Trina admits she's not acting. Spencer promises he'll never hurt her again, and Trina says they don't have to hide their friendship anymore. Spencer asks for her support in the custody case and she says she's proud of him for stepping up.

Drew stops Carly from leaving and she swears she was trying to protect Willow and not out for revenge. She wonders what Drew is really thinking and apologizes. She wants him to trust her. Drew reminds her that it was Willow's decision to make regarding Nina and Carly begs for forgiveness.

Drew says he can't do this again and he has limits. In the future, they can't lie to each other anymore. He says he wants a future with her and the two kiss. Carly invites Drew back to her place to do the nasty (Phfew, I was really, really worried about these two crazy kids and whether or not they would make it. My heart is so full right now)

Selina thanks Cody for the great poker game. Mac spots Cody and tells Felicia he warned Cody about Selina. Felicia wonders why he's so concerned, but Mac says Selina is bad and doesn't want Cody around her. The two approach Cody and ask how he's been since Britt's death. Felicia asks if he'll be at Britt's memorial tomorrow but he claims he shouldn't be there.

Cody watches as Selina approaches Gladys and tells her that it's time to cover her debt. Gladys asks for an extension but Selina says she's exhausted her line of credit. Gladys owes one hundred and seventy five thousand dollars. Gladys offers Brando's garage and that she'll sign it over to Selina since they're in the process of selling it anyway. After Gladys leaves, Cody asks for confirmation from Selina of Glady's identity.

Nikolas meets with Ava with the divorce papers that have her getting Spoon Island. He says he gave her everything she asked for. Ava wonders what Nikolas wants in return and reminds him that she owes him nothing. Nikolas says outside sources messed up their marriage and swears he loved her. He says their story isn't over and that one day, they'll find their way back together. Ava swears it will never happen, removes her rings and leaves them for him.

Sasha stops by to see Nina and says she hopes she’s a match for Willow. Nina's worried that she won't have a relationship with Willow but Sasha says it's not too late. Sasha tells Nina to show up and be there for Willow, but Nina doesn't think she'll be accepted. Nina says she would do anything for Willow.

Willow is scared as she awaits the test results. Ned and Brook Lynn stop by for a visit, and Willow asks how Brook Lynn is after her breakup with Chase, Willow tells her to keep the faith and not to give up.

Nina gets the test results and heads to the hospital to tell Willow that she's not a match and can't be Willow's donor. Nina apologizes for not being able to help and Willow is upset.

Michael is upset when he hears that Nina is not a match. Brook Lynn and Sasha cry together over the terrible things that happen. The two simultaneously say they have to update Chase. Michael reassures Willow that they will find a donor. (Is it possible that the baby would be a match?)

Nina heads to the parking lot where she loses it. She tells Sonny that she won't survive losing another child.

