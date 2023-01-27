GH's Katelyn MacMullen Talks Willow Yelling at Nina and Forgiving Carly

AFF/Steven Bergman

General Hospital's Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) has leukemia, is pregnant, and just discovered arch-enemy Nina (Cynthia Watros) is her biological mom. That's a lot, even for a Port Charles resident. MacMullen appeared on Soap Opera Digest's Dishing with Digest podcast to discuss what Willow said during her faceoff with Nina and how the character forgave Carly (Laura Wright) so fast.

Once she discovered the truth, Willow didn't hold back, telling Nina that it was worse to have the Crimson editor as her birth mom than her adoptive mom, Harmony (Inga Cadranel). Did Willow really mean those harsh words?

MacMullen mused:

It’s hard, because obviously Harmony did some really shady stuff, some really, really awful stuff, and Nina and willow have just been butting heads now... I mean, she lost her job, so many things. We all know the things that went down with Nina and Willow.

Reflecting on Willow's speech, MacMullen added:

I wrote off a lot of that as Willow is pregnant, hormonal, sick, exhausted, and devastated, and when you're in that place, things feel really, really awful. And to find out that news brought up a lot of emotions. You know, whether she meant it or not as a fact, I think it was more from a place of 'This is emotionally killing me right now.'

Was MacMullen surprised that Willow quickly forgave Carly for keeping the secret? The actress said: