GH's Katelyn MacMullen Talks Willow Yelling at Nina and Forgiving Carly
General Hospital's Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) has leukemia, is pregnant, and just discovered arch-enemy Nina (Cynthia Watros) is her biological mom. That's a lot, even for a Port Charles resident. MacMullen appeared on Soap Opera Digest's Dishing with Digest podcast to discuss what Willow said during her faceoff with Nina and how the character forgave Carly (Laura Wright) so fast.
Once she discovered the truth, Willow didn't hold back, telling Nina that it was worse to have the Crimson editor as her birth mom than her adoptive mom, Harmony (Inga Cadranel). Did Willow really mean those harsh words?
MacMullen mused:
It’s hard, because obviously Harmony did some really shady stuff, some really, really awful stuff, and Nina and willow have just been butting heads now... I mean, she lost her job, so many things. We all know the things that went down with Nina and Willow.
Reflecting on Willow's speech, MacMullen added:
I wrote off a lot of that as Willow is pregnant, hormonal, sick, exhausted, and devastated, and when you're in that place, things feel really, really awful. And to find out that news brought up a lot of emotions. You know, whether she meant it or not as a fact, I think it was more from a place of 'This is emotionally killing me right now.'
Was MacMullen surprised that Willow quickly forgave Carly for keeping the secret? The actress said:
I was and I wasn't. Because I think I remember Willow keeping a secret from Carly—maybe it was when she found out that Sonny (Maurice Benard) and Nina had had a relationship or something and then it came out in court—I remember immediately going, 'Okay, well you did keep a secret from her.' I think also because Willow kept the secret of the fact that she had leukemia and kept that a secret, maybe the rationale: 'Had Carly known, I know for a fact that she would’ve told me.' And I think Willow had said something like, 'If I find out that my biological mother is anything like Nina, I don’t want to know.' And so, who knows?