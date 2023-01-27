Skip to main content

The Young and the Restless Recap: Daniel Tells Phyllis to Back Off

The Young and the Restless Recap for January 26, 2023
Michael Graziadei 

Michael Graziadei 

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap: 

Phyllis is in her suite when Daniel arrives. She tells him she has a lot to report, but first she wants to set her son straight. Daniel cuts her off and says she is the one who needs to be set straight. He knows what she did with omega-sphere. While he appreciates her intentions, she wants her to butt out. Daniel does not want to risk the deal he has with Chancellor-Winters. Phyllis works for him. They are not partners and she cannot pitch his ideas to other companies. Daniel is rethinking hiring his mother to work for him. 

Previous The Young and the Restless (Y&R) Recap: Phyllis is Intrigued by Tucker’s Proposition

Lily is at Crimson Lights when she spies Nate chatting with Audra about the new podcast. Billy approaches the table and goes OFF on Nate. He thought Nate actually cared about his family. Billy sees now that Nate is embracing his new executive role. He walks away, stares at Lily, and exits. 

What did you think of today's episode? Sound off in the comments!

