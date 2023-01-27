Michael Graziadei

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap:

Phyllis is in her suite when Daniel arrives. She tells him she has a lot to report, but first she wants to set her son straight. Daniel cuts her off and says she is the one who needs to be set straight. He knows what she did with omega-sphere. While he appreciates her intentions, she wants her to butt out. Daniel does not want to risk the deal he has with Chancellor-Winters. Phyllis works for him. They are not partners and she cannot pitch his ideas to other companies. Daniel is rethinking hiring his mother to work for him.

Lily is at Crimson Lights when she spies Nate chatting with Audra about the new podcast. Billy approaches the table and goes OFF on Nate. He thought Nate actually cared about his family. Billy sees now that Nate is embracing his new executive role. He walks away, stares at Lily, and exits.

