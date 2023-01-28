Daytime Confidential Podcast Episode 1072: Shooketh
On episode 1072 of the Daytime Confidential podcast Luke Kerr, Jillian Bowe and Joshua Baldwin are shooketh by the latest The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital and The Young and the Restless headlines and storylines.
All this and more on the latest Daytime Confidential podcast!
