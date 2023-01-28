Perkie’s Observations: Ava Understands Nina’s Desire For Revenge on General Hospital

Maura West

Carly gets the call from Sonny that Nina isn't a match.

Victor's getting an update from his minion in Paris who tells him that the catacombs flooded and there is no sign of anyone. Victor insists that a team head down to find Valentin.

Alexis runs into him and asks about Nikolas and the tension between them. Victor says he's staying at the Metro Court because Ava got Spoon Island in the divorce settlement, which surprises Alexis.

Laura interrupts to tell Victor that she was contacted by Paris authorities that Valentin is dead, shocking both them both. Laura says three bodies were pulled from the catacombs and one of them has been identified as Valentin. Alexis asks about Anna, and Laura says a woman was found but not identified yet. Laura says it's possible that Anna survived somehow.

Robert and Felicia grab Martin and bring him to a safehouse where he's reunited with Lucy. Martin is glad the nightmare is over, but Valentin says there is still the issue of his death. Lucy and Martin spend time in the bedroom getting reacquainted. Lucy tells Martin that she has a lot of life to live and wants him at her side.

After Victor storms off to make his own phone calls, Alexis congratulates Laura on being convincing. The two were in on the plan with Valentin and Anna.

Felicia's happy that Anna is no longer a fugitive but Robert reminds them that there is still the video of "Anna" shooting Lucy. Anna says they're trying to convince Victor that Valentin is dead. Felicia says people other than Victor will be upset. She wonders if Valentin is willing to have that on his conscience. Anna says Laura and Alexis know the truth and that Laura knows what to tell Charlotte.

Felicia lets Valentin know that she'll trust him for as long as Anna does, but he'd better watch it if he steps out of line. Robert and Anna discuss how close they are to Victor paying for what he did to Luke. Valentin gets the call from Laura that Victor took the bait.

Alexis finds Victor and offers her condolences but he says he refuses to believe Valentin is dead.

Nina's getting ready to head out to Britt's memorial when Ava asks her about finding out she's Willow's mother. Nina blames Carly. She can't let it go and vows Carly will pay for what she did. Ava says she understands Nina's need to focus on Carly rather than on Willow.

Ava says there is still hope for Willow. Nina says she thought her bone marrow would repair their relationship, but Willow still wants nothing to do with her. Nina says she won't survive losing her daughter. Ava tells Nina not to let Willow push her away. Nina is grateful for their friendship.

Terry tells Millow that there is another option. They can use stem cells from the umbilical cord to treat Willow’s leukemia. Willow refuses to take anything from the baby but Michael disagrees. Terry says the baby will be fine if delivered at this stage so they can harvest the stem cells. She says it's the best chance they have .

Carly brings Wiley to the hospital for a visit. Michael thanks Carly for bringing him, and tells her that there may be a way to save Willow. When they get back into the room, Willow has decided to go ahead with the delivery.



