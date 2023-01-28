General Hospital Spoilers for the week of January 30 - February 3, 2023

Avery Pohl

Here’s the latest General Hospital spoilers:

Laura (Genie Francis) is the bearer of bad news.

Jordan (Tanisha Harper) finds herself the focus of Stella’s (Vernee Watson) questions.

Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) is at a crossroads.

Brad (Parry Shen) asks Mama Selina (Lydia Look) for a solid.

Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) and Maxie (Kirsten Storms) have a catch up.

Nina (Cynthia Watros) hears a secret.

Michael (Chad Duell) receives unsettling information.

Austin (Roger Howarth) offers up his services.

Heather (Alley Mills) makes a new plan.

Nikolas (Marcus Coloma) tries to use Carolyn (Denise Crosby) to make Esme’s (Avery Pohl) amnesia permanent.

Stella wonders if she’s related to Trina (Tabyana Ali).

Ava (Maura West) wants what is hers.

Drew (Cameron Mathison) does Curtis (Donnell Turner) a solid.

Nikolas baffles Esme by telling her he fertilized her womb.

Felicia (Kristina Wagner) provides unexpected news.

Austin has news for Sonny (Maurice Benard) and Nina.

Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) gets some nursing done.

Britt’s memorial commences.

Elizabeth arrives at a fork in the road.

Ava finds herself in a spot of trouble.