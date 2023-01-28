Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause Welcomes Kate to Purgatory on Days of Our Lives (PROMO)

Here’s the latest Days of Our Lives spoiler promo:

Jack (Matthew Ashford) tells Chad (Billy Flynn) that it might be time for him to move on from Abigail. Cut to Chad and a half-nekkid Stephanie (Abigail Klein) in a shockingly sexual embrace.

A very peppy Gabi (Camila Banus) stands with Dr. Rolf (Richard Wharton) wondering if Stefan is ready for a little deprogramming. We shift to Stefan (Brandon Barash) with probes on his head and Gabi asking what he’s feeling. He says the words she’s longed to hear, “I feel like I love you. I love you with all my heart.”

We switch to the spiritual world where Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) is standing at a door begging for someone to hear her.

Kate (Lauren Koslow) is in a much darker place looking for anyone to talk to when she comes upon… JORDAN (Chrishell Stause) - who tells her she’s in Purgatory.

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives spoiler promo!