Katie grills Bill about how he could possibly move forward in a relationship with Sheila - especially after she’s tried to murder most of the folks he claims to love. Katie gets snarky asking if they’ll be expected to dine with her on holidays. What about Will’s future wedding (assuming he chooses to take a partner)? Bill says he will explain to his son that he found someone who cares about him. Katie quickly corrects him saying Sheila will NEVER meet her son. Her job is to keep Will safe even if that means keeping him away from his father.

Katie begins to weep (Heather Tom reminding folks why she possesses ELEVENTY emmys) and tells Bill she loves him and doesn’t want him to feel attacked. She wants to remind him of all the people he has who love and care about him.

Bill reminds Katie that she turned her back on him (revisionist history at best), and they pledged to raise their son together. Katie quickly reminds Bill he wanted Brooke before he wanted her (approximately 35 seconds prior). She knows he’s hurting but says the choices he is making are killing her. Just then, Sheila pokes her head around the corner listening in on the exchange.

Bill apologizes for all the hurt he’s caused her and begins to break down. He still doesn’t understand why his mistakes must result in the end of their nuclear family. Katie says Sheila’s presence in his life means the end of their family, but if she went back to prison… Bill immediately peps up asking if Katie will forgive him and reunite their family if Sheila heads back to lock down.

Bill un-robots a bit and forms a hopeful facial expression, while Katie looks pained and weepy (Bill is going to go off the deep end if Katie is manipulating him). Sheila takes it all in while clearly plotting her next move.

