Raven Bowens

On today’s Days of Our Lives recap:

Casa de Johnson: Wendy and Tripp are playing video games. She’s keeping him company after his rough few weeks. She’s a little bummed out she hasn’t heard from Johnny. Wendy exits but not before telling Tripp what a nice guy he was for not telling anyone about Johnny’s antics. He tells her he’s not sure how long he’ll be sticking around Salem.

House of ChAllie: Allie walks in on Johnny and Chanel embracing. She demands to know what’s going on. Snark Allie is going nuclear with jealousy. She doesn’t believe Chanel and Johnny were doing anything benign. Johnny says she’s getting herself all worked up over nothing… just like Samantha Gene. Allie wants him to take it back, and says he’s acting just like EJ - who hits on women who are already taken. They both regress to being four years old before and Johnny decides to leave. Allie says she’ll tell Wendy how he tried to hook up with Chanel… just as Wendy arrives.

Wendy is flustered and says Johnny doesn’t owe her any explanations before turning around to leave. Johnny sarcastically tells Allie, “Nooooooo, you’re nothing like our mother.” and exits. Allie, who clearly thinks she did nothing wrong, wants to go to the office to work, but Chanel says they need to talk. Allie can’t understand why she thought it was a good idea to have Johnny over and embrace in their house after what happened at the hospital (she’s not wrong). Chanel says THEY ARE JUST FRIENDS! Allie indicates Alex said the same. Her visit to see Alex comes as quite the surprise to Chanel. They argue back and forth until Chanel reminds her that she’s the one who should have trust issues since Allie is the only one who’s ever cheated. Chanel apologizes and they calm down.

Brady Pub: Her encounters with Nicole and Paulina have ruined Sloan’s breakfast. Eric offers to get her some clam chowder. She doesn’t really want it, but says she can’t say no to Eric. He excitedly watches her eat the chowder but she’s not a fan. Eric playfully tells her to get out when she says she’s a “chicken noodle traditionalist.” (Sloan having zero reverence for this Salem staple made me giggle.) As she says playfully says she hates the chowder, Roman walks up acting like a curmudgeon.

Eric introduces Roman to Sloan who offers him condolences about Kate. Roman thanks her even if she does hate his chowder. He forgives her for the chowder but not for going after Paulina and Chanel. They’re basically family and it’s the most important thing to him. Sloan understands as they destroyed her family. Eric tries to explain to Roman but he’s having none of it. Sloan gets a phone call and takes it outside.

Eric wants Roman to back off and be more supportive. Roman wonders if they’re getting serious and also asks about Nicole. Eric says he’s done with Nicole but this is not Roman’s first rodeo. Eric shifts to discussing funeral arrangements for Kate, Kayla, and Marlena. Roman says there’s not much to discuss when Sloan returns. Roman looks at her and says he’ll go find her something “less authentic” to eat. Sloan embraces Eric sarcastically commenting on how fabulous she is at making first impressions.

DiMera Mansion: A drugged up Nicole asks EJ to make love to her. EJ is reluctant but Nicole continues to try to seduce him. They get going again and EJ stops them reminding her how she promised to stop making impulsive decisions. He thinks she might be a little drunk. Suddenly, she begins to oddly rhyme all her words while remembering that she only had two drinks. Nicole suddenly gets dizzy and hits the bathroom.

Nicole emerges from the bathroom quite embarrassed. She doesn’t know what happened. She’s “Nicole Freakin’ Walker” the woman who restaurants will not serve bottomless mimosas. She wonders if maybe there was something wrong with the champagne.

Nicole thanks EJ for stopping them from having sex. However, not everything she said was because of the alcohol. Nicole goes on to say she’s done with Eric - who has changed into a different person. She would like to move on… with EJ. He wonders what “moving on” means. Nicole doesn’t know whether she wants just sex or a relationship, but maybe they can just play it by ear (growth in this ep for both of them).

Salem Inn: Gabi arrives to talk to (read: manipulate) Li. She fills him in about her latest attempt to deprogram Stefan. She lies saying she’s done trying to convince Stefan to want her back. She agrees with his former statement that they are very similar. Gabi is a lying, liar who lies saying she wants to be with Li. She kisses him passionately saying she wants to consummate their marriage, but not before he showers off his sweaty body. While Li is in the shower, Gabi finds his burner phone and calls Dr. Rolf.

Park: Johnny chases after Wendy and tells her Allie was trying to get back at him. Wendy asks if there’s anything between him and Chanel. He can’t lie as he will always have feelings for her because they were married. Johnny goes on to explain that he really likes Wendy and would still really like to go their date.

Previous Days of Our Lives (DAYS) Recap: Eric Finds Comfort in Sloan’s Bed

Endings

Wendy thinks Johnny’s life is a little too complicated to start a new relationship. She wants to make sure they are both going forward for the right reasons. Johnny proposes they both take some time and then go on the date when everything settles down. Wendy can deal with that compromise.

Chanel and Allie decide they need some time apart. Chanel will go stay with Paulina for a few days. They agree Allie will take a few days off from work. Chanel asks her to text if she needs anything. They both appear devastated.

Roman brings Chanel a lovely salad which makes her quite happy. Eric asks if Sloan is satisfied. She indicates he can work on her satisfaction later that evening.

EJ checks on Nicole and finds her asleep. He covers her with a blanket and rubs her head.

Gabi reaches Dr. Rolf and tells him to get his ass back to Salem and help her deprogram Stefan - or risk going to prison. Gabi replaces the phone and heads for the door. Just then, a towel-clad Li emerges wondering what’s going on.

Keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives recaps!