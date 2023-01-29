Joshua Morrow, Trevor St. John, Amelia Heinle

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap:

Victor chats with Nikki about an idea he’s considering. He thinks one of the divisions at Newman could be appealing to Adam when he inevitably returns to the company. Nikki makes a correction saying “if” he comes back. She can’t believe Victor is still on this journey to woo Adam. She goes on to remind him that Nicholas and Victoria should not be pawns in his games with Adam. Victor says he knows that all too well (Really? Do you?). Victor tells Nikki not too worry because he’s thought his plan through and his plan will benefit everyone (For the love…). Victor is certain when Adam realizes Newman has McCall Unlimited in their portfolio, he won’t hesitate to return.

Victoria and Nicholas have summoned Tucker for a meeting at Society. Tucker is intrigued. Victoria and Nicholas say they just want to check in with him about his future plans. Tucker asks Victoria if she updated Nicholas about the rumor she started that he’s looking to poach Newman. Victoria coyly indicates she hasn’t and really didn’t give it a second thought - mostly because the chance of him actually being successful is slim to none. Speaking of rumors, they’ve heard his company is in trouble. Tucker thinks being on top leads to rumors and they shouldn’t believe everything they hear.

