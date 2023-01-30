As The World Turns' Lisa Loring Dead at 64

Lisa Loring YouTube

Lisa Loring, who played Cricket Montgomery Ross on As the World Turns, has died at age 64. The Hollywood Reporter announced that the actress passed away Jan. 28 at Providence St. Joseph Medical Center in Burbank, California.

She died from complications of a stroke, which came on as a result of high blood pressure. Loring's daughter, Vanessa Foumberg, told the trade site:

She went peacefully with both her daughters [Vanessa and Marianne] holding her hands.

Born in the Marshall Islands, Loring lived in Hawaii before becoming a child actress and model. As dour Wednesday, she charmed audiences, and her character recently got new life on Netflix's hit reboot Wednesday. Loring went on to star on The Pruitts of Southampton and appear on shows like Fantasy Island and The Man from U.N.C.L.E. She also appeared in the 1977 TV movie Halloween With the New Addams Family.

In 1980, she joined ATWT in a recurring role as Cricket. She stayed in Oakdale until 1983. Cricket was frenemies with Betsy Stewart (Meg Ryan) and had plenty of trouble with men. Eventually, she formed a family with Ernie Ross (Marshall Watson) and left town. Her family, including siblings Craig, Margo, and Katie, remained a major force in Oakdale after her departure. After leaving ATWT, Loring starred in action and/or slasher films before personal challenges, including struggles with substance misuse, brought her acting career to an end.

Survivors include her daughters Marianne and Vanessa and grandchildren Emiliana and Charles.