General Hospital Grad Annie Wersching Dead at 45

Former General Hospital star Annie Wersching has passed away at age 45. Deadline reports that the actress, who played Port Charles resident Amelia Joffe in 2007, died of cancer the morning of Jan. 29. She was first diagnosed with the disease in 2020.

Amelia came to town seeking revenge against Sam (Kelly Monaco), who broke up her family and scammed (and killed, albeit in self-defense!) her dad. From GH, Wersching starred in two seasons of 24. Other post-GH roles included parts on Extant, Castle, The Vampire Diaries, Timeless, Bosch, Star Trek: Picard, and The Rookie. She also voiced Tessa in the video game The Last of Us (now a major series on HBO).

Wersching's husband, actor Stephen Full, said in a statement:

There is a cavernous hole in the soul of this family today. But she left us the tools to fill it. She found wonder in the simplest moment. She didn’t require music to dance. She taught us not to wait for adventure to find you. ‘Go find it. It’s everywhere.’ And find it we shall.

As I drove our boys, the true loves of her life, down the winding driveway and street, she would yell BYE! until we were out of earshot and into the world. I can still hear it ringing. Bye my Buddie. ‘I love you little family…'

24 director/EP Jon Cassar added:

My heart is broken in more pieces than I can count. Annie came into my world with an open heart and a contagious smile. Brandishing such talent, she took my breath away. Annie became more than a workmate, she became a real friend to me, my family and every cast and crew member that worked with her. She’ll be truly missed by them and the fans she always found time to interact with. Annie you’ll be missed, you left your mark, and we’re all the better for it.

Wersching is survived by Full and their sons Ozzie, Freddie, and Archie. A GoFundMe for the family has been launched.