General Hospital Promo: Willow's Life Hangs in The Balance

Katelyn MacMullen

This week on General Hospital, Willow's (Katelyn MacMullen) life hangs in the balance. Will she get the help she needs in time?

Sonny (Maurice Benard) tells Nina (Cynthia Watros) there may be a way to save Willow.

Meanwhile, Joss (Eden McCoy) wonders to Dex (Evan Hofer) what may happen if Willow doesn't wake up.

Over at GH, Drew (Cameron Mathison) asks an emotional Carly (Laura Wright) if Willow suffered a setback.

Is Willow going to pull through? Watch the promo below.