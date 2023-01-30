Skip to main content

The Bold and The Beautiful Promo: Katie Faces Off With Sheila For Bill

Heather Tom

It's a clash of the loves of Bill's (Don Diamont) life on The Bold and the Beautiful

Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) tells Katie (Heather Tom) SHE is Dollar Bill's one and only and she has to accept it. Katie tells Sheila if she ain't got a ring, it don't mean a thing!

Later, Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) says they need to come up with a plan to get Sheila out of their lives, with Taylor (Krista Allen) looking on.

Will Katie be victorious or will Sheila come out on top?

Watch the promo below!

