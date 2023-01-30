The Young and The Restless Promo: Nobody is Receptive to Diane and Jack's Rekindled Romance

Genoa City isn't taking too kindly to Jack (Peter Bergman) and Diane's (Susan Walters) resurrected romance on The Young and the Restless. The two toast their relationship at the Abbott mansion.

At the Grand Phoenix, Diane tells Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) she's back with Jack, and the socialite shades her ex-hubby's decision.

At Jabot, Kyle (Michael Mealor) tells his father his relationship may torpedo their family. Will Jack and Diane listen?

Watch the promo below!