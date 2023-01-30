Skip to main content

The Young and The Restless Promo: Nobody is Receptive to Diane and Jack's Rekindled Romance

YR Diane and Jack

Genoa City isn't taking too kindly to Jack (Peter Bergman) and Diane's (Susan Walters) resurrected romance on The Young and the Restless. The two toast their relationship at the Abbott mansion.

At the Grand Phoenix, Diane tells Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) she's back with Jack, and the socialite shades her ex-hubby's decision.

At Jabot, Kyle (Michael Mealor) tells his father his relationship may torpedo their family. Will Jack and Diane listen?

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Watch the promo below!

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Diane Jenkins, The Young and the Restless
The Young and the Restless

Y&R Promo: Diane's Past Hits Genoa City

By Jillian BoweComment
Diane Jenkins, The Young and the Restless
The Young and the Restless

The Young and The Restless Spoilers: Diane Drives a Further Wedge Between Jack and Ashley

By Jillian BoweComment
Victor Newman, Nikki Newman, The Young and the Restless
The Young and the Restless

Y&R Promo: Holiday Fun

By Jillian BoweComment
Ashley Abbott, The Young and the Restless
The Young and the Restless

Y&R Spoilers: Ashley Discusses Diane's Latest Move With Phyllis

By Jillian BoweComment