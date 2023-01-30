The Young and The Restless Spoilers: Victoria Kisses Nate!

Sean Dominic

Nick/Sally: The spunky redhead (Courtney Hope) finally tells the Newman playboy (Joshua Morrow) Adam (Mark Grossman) may be her baby daddy. Nick already had an inkling that Adam could be the father but kept quiet so as not to upset Sally.

Nick doesn't want Adam to know but realizes he needs to be truthful about things. For now, Nick and Sally keep quiet about Adam possibly being the father. Will he find out?

Victor: The Black Knight (Eric Braeden) continues his scheme with Kyle (Michael Mealor) to bring Adam back to the fold. Watch for Adam to find out what his father and Kyle have been up to and for Victor to get revenge against Jack (Peter Bergman). Tucker should watch his back, as Victor decides to go after him.

Lily: The Chancellor-Winters CEO (Christel Khalil) goes to Jill (Jess Walton) for advice and tries to salvage her relationship with Devon (Bryton James).

Nate/Victoria: The good doctor (Sean Dominic) gets a visit from the Newman heiress (Amelia Heinle) while working late; she shows up with a bottle of bourbon to share. Victoria compliments Nate on his scheme to use Audra (Zuleyka Silver) to get intel on Tucker (Trevor St. John).

Victoria tells Nate how great they work together, and the two share a kiss! Nate doesn't stop her from kissing him. How will Elena (Brytni Sarpy) take this? Watch for Elena to keep close tabs on her man.

Daniel: The artist (Michael Graziadei) loses his cool with Phyllis (Michelle Stafford).

Jack: Old Smilin' faces off with Kyle about teaming up with Victor.

Daniel/Lily: The two assess their working relationship.

Billy/Chelsea: The pair (Jason Thompson and Melissa Claire Egan) get their wires crossed.