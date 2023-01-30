WATCH: B&B's Krista Allen and Katherine Kelly Lang Weigh in on Possible Taylor-Brooke Relationship (VIDEO)

Casey Kasprzyk, Krista Allen, Katherine Kelly Lang YouTube

On The Bold and the Beautiful, newly-minted pals Taylor (Krista Allen) and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) aren't falling for Ridge's (Thorsten Kaye) waffling ways anymore. On Jan. 27, the actresses appeared on Bold Live to discuss their characters' changing relationship with B&B supervising producer Casey Kasprzyk.

Fans have been wondering whether Taylor and Brooke might become involved romantically. Lang said:

I think it's a good tease; who knows if it would go there or not? But I think it's been fun to kind of... Because I'm a very huggy and kissy person anyway, so I would naturally do that with a girlfriend. So to me, it's normal. But people were reading into it, thinking it was something else. And there were some lines that were like, where is this going? We were wondering what was going on.

Allen recalled one particularly suggestive line, remembering:

'It feels so good to be in your arms.' I called Kelly and I was like, 'Did you read that?' She's like, 'Yes.' We were like, 'What is happening?'

She added:

Look, Brooke and Taylor are both at a place right now where they're just learning who they are at this stage in their life, right? And it's really kind of cool to have somebody that knows you. Even though they've been rivals for so long, they know each other really well, and I think that's where all of this happened. We finally saw each other as women instead of rivals. We saw each other, and I think there's just something there. I think, for Taylor at least, it feels really good.

Check out the full interview below.