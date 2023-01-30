WATCH: Michael B. Jordan Reminisces About All My Children Days on SNL (VIDEO)

Michael B. Jordan (ex-Reggie, All My Children) made his debut as host of Saturday Night Live on Jan. 28. During his intro monologue, Jordan looked back on his days in daytime.

He said:

Yesterday, I had a full-circle moment. We pre-shot some videos for the show, and when I got to the studio, I realized it was the exact same place where I shot one of my first acting roles on the soap opera ‘All My Children.’ I was 16 years old.

Jordan introduced a clip of Reggie jokingly howling at the moon, adding:

I'm pretty sure I hit puberty mid-howl. That was 2003. And now, 20 years later, I just directed my very first movie: Creed III.

Watch the full monologue below.