Adam Huss Returns as General Hospital's Nikolas

Now that Marcus Coloma is no longer airing in the role of General Hospital's Prince Nikolas Cassadine, a familiar face is stepping in to finish out the storyline. Soaps.com reports that Adam Huss will slip into the role of Nikolas starting Jan. 31.

Huss previously subbed in for Coloma on multiple occasions. He briefly portrayed the Cassadine heir in September 2021 and in November 2022.