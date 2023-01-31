Skip to main content

Adam Huss Returns as General Hospital's Nikolas

Adam Huss, Marcus Coloma, General Hospital

Adam Huss and Marcus Coloma

Now that Marcus Coloma is no longer airing in the role of General Hospital's Prince Nikolas Cassadine, a familiar face is stepping in to finish out the storyline. Soaps.com reports that Adam Huss will slip into the role of Nikolas starting Jan. 31.

RELATED: BREAKING NEWS: Marcus Coloma OUT as General Hospital's Nikolas

Huss previously subbed in for Coloma on multiple occasions. He briefly portrayed the Cassadine heir in September 2021 and in November 2022.

