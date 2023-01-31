Krista Allen



On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Steffy tells Katie it makes no matter what information Bill is holding over her head. Katie vehemently disagrees saying it only holds power if it’s kept a secret.

Katie goes on to explain how worried she is about Bill. He’s a shell of himself. The Bill she knows would never put his children and grandchildren at risk.

Katie also doesn’t understand how Steffy seems to be overlooking that Sheila shot both her and Finn and Taylor and Big Mama Stephanie (just to name a few). Why in the world didn’t she give a statement to the judge?

Steffy says the situation is complicated (to say the least), but it seems very straight forward to Katie. Just then, Taylor comes out from the other room. She admits to Katie she was the one who shot Bill several years ago.

