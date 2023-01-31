Paul Telfer, Greg Rikaart

Alice Horton’s Living Room: Gwen is doing an exposé on the Salem Police Department (that could be interesting - and timely) and wants The Spectator to hold the front page. Just then, Jack arrives. She hugs him, but Jack seems to be in no mood. He spoke to Rafe and knows “what she did.” Gwen denies helping Xander cover up a kidnapping. Rafe asked Jack to try and talk sense into his wayward daughter. He can’t possibly understand why she’s trying to help Xander. Gwen explains what happened that led Xander to work with Ava. Jack has no time for this explanation.

Gwen wonders if Jack is unable to forgive her for the incident with Xander. Jack says he’s completely lost track of all the things he’s forgiven her for. He can’t stomach forgiving her for one more transgression (Jack should check his own history before telling anyone they are unforgivable). Jack doesn’t understand how she could go to such desperate lengths to defend a man who is in love with another woman. Gwen counters saying Xander is his friend, as well.

It seems that Jack has become self-righteous and has forgotten how horrid he was in the past and how many people (ahem, Kayla) have forgiven his many sins. Jack doubles down saying that he is ordering her to go down to the Salem PD and turn Xander in, “or else.” Gwen can’t believe her father is ordering his grown child to do anything. Jack thinks, perhaps, things would have been different if he had been around to teach her the difference between right and wrong (because that worked out so well for you, Jack). Jack tells Gwen that either she goes to the police and implicates Xander or he will cut her out of his life forever. His only job is to make Jennifer Rose happy and honor the legacy of his children. He’s unwilling to continue dealing with the negativity she brings (I wonder if JRo will feel the same way since Gwen kept her out of prison).

Roach Motel: A half-nekkid Xander continues to be drunk as he watches a rom-com. He is instantly annoyed by a knock on the door, and is even less enthused to discover it’s Leo. He stares at Xander with white hot lust before realizing Xander is drunk. Leo reminds Xander how he helped him with the kidnapping. Xander has no patience to listen to him and offers him a sip from his bottle of dark liquor. Leo has no taste for liquor straight out of the bottle. Instead, he’s there to inform Xander he’s about to testify against him to a grand jury.

Xander literally pushes Leo into a corner. He takes a seat, swigs some dark liquor, and admits to having told his lawyer everything (Xander and Sloan could be a little delicious). Leo explains he’s trying to be legit and Xander realizes Leo’s change of direction must have something to do with Sonny. Leo says that “messy little queen” Will Horton found out everything and told Sonny. With no reason to save his reputation, Leo decided to save himself.

Xander is freaked out that Will is going to write an exposé about his transgressions for Peacock. Leo thinks a Hemsworth would do Xander justice (but not Chris - that was funny). They take a seat on the bed and he ensures him that “Wilma” wasn’t looking for information about him. Will was only trying to take Leo down. Xander asks if another incentive might change Leo’s mind, and gets very, very close to him - which clearly makes Leo reconsider. He takes Leo’s hand and rubs it along his abs… mercy. Xander grasps Leo’s inner thigh reminding him of how much he wanted him. He leans in and asks Leo to let him demonstrate what it will mean if he keeps his “pretty little mouth shut.” Everything shifts when Xander tries to choke Leo out and reminds him who he actually is. Leo takes his threats seriously and promises to never say a bad word against him.

Salem Inn: Gabi tries to exit but she’s caught by a towel-clad Li. He demands to know what’s going on. Gabi says she’s changed her mind about being with him. Li believes she never had any intention of reuniting and wants to know why she’s actually there. He grabs Gabi by the arm and tosses her on the bed. He then retrieves his burner phone wondering if that is what Gabi was there to find. She unconvincingly lies to avoid being caught. Li thinks Gabi might want to stay and thinks she might want to be with a man who actually wants to be with her. Gabi says she’s never giving up on Stefan, and Dr. Rolf will help her accomplish her goals. After she exits, Li calls someone and demands they make sure Dr. Rolf stays away from Salem.

DiMera Tunnels: Stefan tries to get himself untied which just frustrates him more. He manages to get his phone out of his pocket but drops it on the floor. He somehow removes his shoes and a sock and answers his ringing phone with his toe. Unfortunately, it’s a collect call from Statesville. Stefan manages to remove his gag and accepts the call… It’s Vivian! Stefan tells her that he’s been abducted by a crazy person. Vivian has no time for his foolishness, especially since he hasn’t ever bothered to come visit her. Stefan thinks twice before arguing with mommy dearest.

Stefan begs Vivian to forgive him for leaving her there by herself. If she helps him, he will devote all of his time to making everything right with her. Vivian thinks Stefan would do anything at this point to get her help. He agrees and begs her to help. She agrees to consider his request. Stefan begs him Vivian to help him just as Gabi enters. She grabs the phone saying it’s her once and future daughter in law. They bond over their hatred of Chloe and decide they are on the same page. Gabi assures her once he’s deprogrammed she will make sure he visits her at least once a week.

Kiriakis Mansion: Maggie and Justin are enjoying a little sustenance when Sarah arrives. Maggie is thrilled Bonnie convinced her to give Xander another chance. Sarah explains saving her marriage is no longer in the cards because he found Xander half-naked with Gwen. Sarah says the trust is gone and she’s done with Xander. Justin thinks Sarah has done for Xander what Maggie has done for Victor. Sarah somehow believes Xander has crossed lines that Victor wouldn’t have (Dear Sarah, have you met with Victor?). Justin agrees to draw up the divorce papers.

Justin serves Maggie a cup of tea, and apologizes for agreeing to help Sarah. Maggie doesn’t like it but knows she has to allow her children to make their own decisions.

Xander is still half-nekkid and swigging his dark liquor. A knock at the door reveals Sarah. She enters and hands him divorce papers. Their marriage is over.

Gwen sits in Horton Square was her Matty arrives. He tells her he has decided not to testify against Xander. She says she feels the same way… Jack’s ultimatum only solidified her decision. Meanwhile, Jack looks at photos in Alice Horton’s living room and throws his picture of Gwen in the trash.

Gabi rips the duct tape off Stefan’s mouth. He thinks she’s insane. She says she’s merely determined. Stefan says no matter what she does he won’t fall in love with her. Just then, a knock at the door reveals Dr. Rolf. Gabi immoderately wonders who is up for a little deprogramming?!

