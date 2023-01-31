Vernee Watson-Johnson

On today’s General Hospital recap: "The role of Nikolas Cassadine will now be played by Adam Huss"

Trina tells Josslyn she's at the hospital for Britt's memorial to support Spencer. Josslyn updates her on Willow's condition, and Trina asks about her breakup with Cameron. Josslyn feels badly that Cameron is hurting because of her. Trina wonders if there was more to the breakup, and while she admits there is more, she's not ready to talk.

Ava checks in with Spencer to see if he spoke with Trina about his plans to raise the baby. Spencer says Trina is going to support him as his friend. Ava reminds him that his odds of winning are slim, but she says she can increase his chances. Ava says she has something on Nikolas which could harm his reputation. She hands Spencer a note with a web address that contains the video. Spencer wonders why Ava is helping him and she says Nikolas betrayed her. She reminds him that if he uses this information against Nikolas there is no going back.

Trina walks in, and after brief small talk with Ava, asks Spencer what the paper was that Ava gave him. Spencer promises no more secrets between them and tells her that it's evidence to help get the baby. Trina's not happy and questions whether Spencer is ready to use whatever he finds. Spencer says he needs all the leverage but agrees that he needs to see what the video is even if he doesn't use it.

Trina's not on board with fighting dirty but Spencer says he needs to save his sibling. He says it's about protecting an innocent life so Trina agrees to watch it with him. The two find a quiet spot to view the video of Nikolas confessing to Esme's disapearance.

Nikolas and Carolyn head to Spring Ridge to speak with Esme. Carolyn tells her that she's there to see if there is a way to restore her memorie or if Esme's condition is permanent. Carolyn asks a bunch of questions, and based on Esme's answers, diagnoses her with dissosiative amnesia caused by trauma. Nikolas brings up hypnosis and Esme's interested but Carolyn spots the baby bump.

Carolyn chooses to leave, but Nikolas stops her. She questions why he's doing this to the mother of his grandchild. She says it's unethical and storms off. Nikolas returns to ask Esme why she thinks Spencer is the baby daddy. Esme says Spencer told her he could be the father but Nikolas says it's his. (Esme throws up a little in her mouth. You could see it!!)

Jordan tells Stella that she's asking about geneology for a case, that she's just fact finding, but Stella's doesn't believe it. Stella mentions her own match and that she was originally told it was someone in town. Jordan believes Stella's first match was someone other than her London cousin. Stella jokes that she doesn't have a secret love child in town then realizes that Jordan believes someone related to Stella is the one with the secret child.

Stella pushes, pointing out that Jordan also asked about Trina's test. Jordan says after Stella's original test, the match was withdrawn from the system. Stella mentions that Trina deleted her account after she found out she had a match. Stella thinks it means Curtis and Portia are related to each other which Jordan rejects. Stella does the math and comes to the conclusion that Curtis is Trina's father and not Taggert.

Stella realizes that Curtis and Portia's affair matches up with Trina's age and figures out that Curtis doesn't know. Jordan says she warned Portia to tell Curtis, and Stella asks if she'll tell Curtis. Jordan says it's not her secret to tell so Stella says she will. Jordan reminds her that it's not proven, and Curtis should hear it from Portia. Stella wants the truth before Curtis walks down the aisle. Jordan says there would need to be a DNA test and Curtis and Trina won't agree. Stella says she won't stand by and watch Portia lie and marry Curtis.

Curtis checks in with best man Drew, and the two discuss Willow and how Nina is her mother. Curtis says Nina was crushed when she found out Nelle was her daughter after her death. Drew tells Curtis about Harmony telling Carly about Willow. Curtis questions why Carly waited so long to tell the truth. (Uhm, because Carly's a lying liar who's pants are regularly on fire)

Curtis asks about Drew's search and he admits Carly was sabotaging it. Curtis hopes Drew doesn’t let it go. (Drew points to Little Drew in his pants and said he wanted some action so he forgave Carly. Just kidding, that didn't happen. But how much better would it have been if it had!!)

Curtis is not happy with what Carly did because of his friendship with Nina. Drew claims Carly regrets lying (and I will pause here while all of mankind laughs until they cry at the sheer nonsense of that sentence). Curtis says it's a good thing Drew didn't get together with Carly because lies are hard to get past. Drew says Carly was protecting her family but Curtis said it was at the expense of someone else's. Curtis says for him, there's no getting past a life altering secret like that. (I get that this is more of a precursor to Curtis' story, but I'm so glad that someone is not letting Carly off the hook that easily. Even if it's only for one episode)

Willow is prepared for surgery, and Liz reassures her that this C-section will be routine. Willow worries about complications because of the leukemia, and again Liz reassures her that she has the best of the best.

Dr Navaro delivers the incredibly gigantic television baby, and Liz takes the baby to the NICU. Willow sends MIchael to stay with the baby. Josslyn joins Michael.

Dr Navarro explains that retrieving the cord blood will take a few minutes. Willow asks about Michael then starts talking gibberish. Dr Navarro notices that Willow is hemoraging and tries to save her life. Harmony is there, ready to usher Willow into the light.

