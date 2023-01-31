Eric Braeden

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap:

Victoria and Nate are talking business. He informs her that Tucker is sniffing around Omegasphere. That being said, Nate says he can handle Tucker. He’s already improvised a strategy. Victoria appreciates his efforts but assures him that she has the Tucker McCall situation under control.

Victor is sitting in his, er, um, Victoria’s chair when Nicholas arrives to discuss Sally. He knows he doesn’t like her but doesn’t understand why he’s all up in other folks’ business (has Nicholas met his father?). Victor doesn’t look up from his tablet and asks for an explanation.

Sally had an opportunity to pitch their new idea to Chancellor-Winters. However, when they went to meet with Jill, she wouldn’t even listen to them. Victor basically ignores him saying, “stuff happens.” He asks Victor again for a yes or no as to his involvement. Victor just stares at him with a look that says, “are you seriously up in grown folks’ business?”

