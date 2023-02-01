Amazon Freevee to Air Classic Eps of Aussie Sudser Neighbours Before New Season

Starting Feb. 23, Variety reports, old-school Neighbours eps will be available to stream on Amazon Freevee. A new season of Neighbours, recently resurrected by Amazon Freevee, is set to kick off later in 2023.

RELATED: Amazon Freevee Resurrects Aussie Soap Neighbours

Some of the episodes in question will include world-famous Neighbours alums during their stints on the soap. Expect to see stars like Russell Crowe, Margot Robbie, Kylie Minogue, Jason Donovan, Guy Pearce, Natalie Imbruglia, and Liam Hemsworth. All episodes from the 2012 season of Neighbours will also be available.

After the first drop on Feb. 23, a new library season will debut on Freevee every month until Neighbours' new season debuts. On Feb. 28, Freevee will also premiere Neighbours-related linear free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) channels.

If you're in the U.S. or U.K., you can stream the episodes exclusively on Amazon Freevee. Subscribers to Amazon Prime Video in Australia, New Zealand, Ireland, South Africa, and Canada will be able to stream the episodes, as well as past seasons, there.