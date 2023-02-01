Heather Tom

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Taylor tells Katie how sorry she is for keeping the secret about shooting Bill. Katie is a little more outraged that she shot him and just left him for dead. Taylor explains how horrified she was and still is by what she did. The look on Katie’s face clearly demonstrates she’s having trouble buying what Taylor’s selling.

Taylor goes on to say how she wouldn’t have been able to live with herself if her actions had left Will without a father (imagine how Bill would have felt… oh yeah, dead folks to feel). Katie side eyes Taylor as she explains how she wasn’t herself that night.

Previous The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Recap: Taylor Admits to Shooting Bill

Steffy pitches in saying Katie knows just how good a person Taylor is. She snapped and made a mistake, but it was a long time ago and they’ve all moved on (because that matters… I wonder if the same grace would be extended to other folks like Deacon). Bill knew about everything and had promised to keep Taylor’s secret.

Katie is still floored by Taylor’s admission. That being said, she’s even more curious how this information plays into Sheila getting into Bill’s head. How did she turn him against everyone? Steffy agrees saying they need to figure out how to stop Sheila once and for all. Cut to Sheila snuggled in Bill’s arms smiling that very Sheila smile.

