Booked and Busy: Days of Our Lives Alum Precious Way Books Tubi Thriller You're Not Alone
Days of Our Lives grad Precious Way (ex-Chanel) will headline an upcoming thriller on Tubi. Elsewhere, All My Children legend Susan Lucci (ex-Erica) will appear in an upcoming special about AMC guest Carol Burnett (ex-Verla), while B&B's Naomi Matsuda (Li) will appear in an upcoming holiday flick.
All My Children
- Michelle Trachtenberg (ex-Lily) and Lacey Chabert (ex-Bianca) will voice characters in Season 2 of the animated series Harriet the Spy, premiering May 5 on AppleTV+
- Susan Lucci (ex-Erica) will appear as a special guest in NBC's tribute to Carol Burnett (ex-Verla); the two-hour special, Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love, premieres on Burnett's birthday (April 26) at 8 PM EST and streams next-day on Peacock
The Bold and the Beautiful
- Naomi Matsuda (Li) will star in Gemelli Films' Christmas movie Holiday in the Hamptons, filming in Southampton, New York
- Justin Baldoni (ex-Graham) will direct in and star in the movie It Ends With Us, based on the Colleen Hoover novel of the same name; he'll appear opposite Blake Lively
- Delon de Metz (Zende) will guest on an upcoming episode of Fox's 9-1-1, he announced on Instagram
Days of Our Lives
- Victoria Konefal (ex-Ciara) directed the music video for Demi Ramos featuring Garzi's "Just a Phase"; watch it here
- Precious Way (ex-Chanel) stars in Footage Films' thriller You're Not Alone, premiering on Tubi March 24, playing a young woman named Alexis who is fighting for her life while her father (Michael Jai White) tries to get home to her; the film was directed/co-written/EP-ed by Christopher B. Stokes, who directed You Got Served (which starred You're Not Alone co-writer/EP Marques Houston); You're Not Alone is also produced by Footage Films president Juanita Stokes
Passions
- Natalie Zea (ex-Gwen) will headline drama La Brea for Season 3, which was just announced by NBC
The Young and the Restless
- Mckenna Grace (ex-Faith) will lend her voice to the animated film PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie, in theaters Oct. 13
- Jessica Collins (ex-Avery) will return for the next season of Acapulco on AppleTV+, which has just been renewed for a 10-episode third season