Booked and Busy: Days of Our Lives Alum Precious Way Books Tubi Thriller You're Not Alone

Days of Our Lives grad Precious Way (ex-Chanel) will headline an upcoming thriller on Tubi. Elsewhere, All My Children legend Susan Lucci (ex-Erica) will appear in an upcoming special about AMC guest Carol Burnett (ex-Verla), while B&B's Naomi Matsuda (Li) will appear in an upcoming holiday flick.

All My Children

(ex-Lily) and (ex-Bianca) will voice characters in Season 2 of the animated series Harriet the Spy, premiering May 5 on AppleTV+ Susan Lucci (ex-Erica) will appear as a special guest in NBC's tribute to Carol Burnett (ex-Verla); the two-hour special, Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love, premieres on Burnett's birthday (April 26) at 8 PM EST and streams next-day on Peacock

The Bold and the Beautiful

(Li) will star in Gemelli Films' Christmas movie Holiday in the Hamptons, filming in Southampton, New York Justin Baldoni (ex-Graham) will direct in and star in the movie It Ends With Us, based on the Colleen Hoover novel of the same name; he'll appear opposite Blake Lively

(ex-Graham) will direct in and star in the movie It Ends With Us, based on the novel of the same name; he'll appear opposite Delon de Metz (Zende) will guest on an upcoming episode of Fox's 9-1-1, he announced on Instagram

Days of Our Lives

(ex-Ciara) directed the music video for featuring 's "Just a Phase"; watch it here Precious Way (ex-Chanel) stars in Footage Films' thriller You're Not Alone, premiering on Tubi March 24, playing a young woman named Alexis who is fighting for her life while her father (Michael Jai White) tries to get home to her; the film was directed/co-written/EP-ed by Christopher B. Stokes, who directed You Got Served (which starred You're Not Alone co-writer/EP Marques Houston); You're Not Alone is also produced by Footage Films president Juanita Stokes

Passions

Natalie Zea (ex-Gwen) will headline drama La Brea for Season 3, which was just announced by NBC

The Young and the Restless