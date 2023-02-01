Brandon Barash

Casa de Johnson: Stephanie is listening to Alex’s apology message from a few days back and deletes it. She moves to her computer and begins to work on Kayla’s eulogy. Just then, Steve arrives home. Tripp and Joey are at the hospital seeing about donating Kayla’s body to science. Stephanie continues to lament about not being at the hospital in time to say goodbye. Steve wants her to stop blaming herself. She agrees saying it was Alex’s fault. Stephanie tells Steve she wants to celebrate her mother’s legacy by helping people the way she did (will she be going to the fast track Salem medical school?).

Kiriakis Mansion: Alex is sweating and lifting weights when Paulina walks in. She’s looking for Justin in hopes he’ll join her defense team. As long as she’s there, she tells him to put his “man toys” down (Ha!) and put on a shirt so she can give him the business. As he gets dressed, Paulina goes IN on him for turning off Stephanie’s phone. Alex lets her know Stephanie tore him a new one, and he continues to beat himself up. Alex admits everything he did was wrong and doesn’t think there’s any way he can fix it. Paulina relates understanding what it’s like to make such a monumental mistake.

Paulina tells the story of giving up Lani to her sister to raise as her own. As bad as that mistake was, Lani, and everyone else, forgave her. Her story gives Alex the tiniest bit of hope. Paulina says she’s glad but can’t be sure Stephanie will ever forgive him. She encourages Alex to talk to Stephanie in the flesh and not through messages - apologies work better that way.

Alice Horton’s Living Room: Jack walks in and finds Chad. They embrace and he announces he’s cut Gwen out of his life. He fills Chad in on Gwen choosing Xander over her family. Jack’s given Gwen so many chances. Chad understands as he also fell under Gwen’s spell.

They move into talking about how happy Abigail made him. He thinks she would want him to move on now that she’s gone. Jack compliments him for how well he’s done with the kids. He deserves to live his life to the fullest. Jack hopes Chad finds love again and thinks Abigail would feel the same way.

Jack thinks Chad and Stephanie have been growing closer. Chad says maybe they were but he put a stop to it when he realized he wasn’t ready. Jack thinks maybe now is the time for Chad to make his move. He goes on to explain there will never be a right time to take a next step. Chad just has to take it. He’s not dishonoring his feelings for Abigail. She would want him to live and love (I don’t disagree but I believe I heard ChAbby nation screaming in horror!)

Horton Square: Leo confirms that Gwen has cut Jack out of her life to save Xander. Leo gets the attraction to Xander, but isn’t sure she should be giving up everything for a man who is clearly still in love with his wife. Gwen reviews all the horrible things she did to hurt Jack’s family, and how he still tried to embrace her as his daughter. She has accepted that Jack is better off without her in his life because she loves him so much. Leo thinks Gwen walked away from Jack because she can’t quit Xander. Gwen agrees Xander was definitely a factor. She can’t bear to be responsible for him going to prison. Gwen’s still in love with him even if he doesn’t love her back.

Leo understands why Gwen won’t turn on Xander. Further, he thinks the object of his lust and her affection might be giving up on Sarah. He goes on to explain that Xander is currently sitting in his room half nekkid and drunk while also lamenting the loss of his marriage. He thinks Gwen should head over there, remind him how she has saved his ass, and then, perhaps, get a piece of that very fine ass.

Leo is headed over to the Salem Inn to book them a room. He pushes Gwen to head over to the Roach Motel to check in with Xander and his fine backside.

Roach Motel: Xander is devastated by the divorce papers. He tells Sarah he loves her with all his heart. She asks him to do the right thing and let her go. She still thinks Xander and Gwen were about to hit the sheets when she walked in on him before. Sarah goes on to say when she saw them together she was actually there to give Xander another chance. She realized that it doesn’t matter whether he and Gwen hooked up or not. Sarah can’t possibly forgive him continuing to be friends with the woman who was responsible for so much of her torment… not to mention the trauma he caused Bonnie and the loss of Susan’s life. Xander isn’t the man she fell in love with (yes he is) and she no longer wants to be married to him.

Xander pushes back saying she knew EXACTLY who he was when she married him (YES!). That being said, she always pushed back trying to change him into someone he really wasn’t. He thinks she was drawn to the part of him that breaks the rules. Sarah cracks and admits he’s right. That being said, she can’t continue to be with someone who lies and betrays her trust. Xander is having none of Sarah’s self-righteous judgement. Sarah doubles down and asks him to sign the paper. He grabs a pen and scribbles his signature. With that, she exits… and Xander collapses on the bed.

DiMera Tunnels: Gabi lets Stefan know Dr. Rolf is there to deprogram him. Dr. Rolf assures them although they are in the tunnels, he can make the deprogramming work. Stefan doesn’t understand why Dr. Rolf has agreed to this procedure. Gabi says it’s what Stefano would have wanted. Stefan says he hates Gabi. She says he will once Dr. Rolf has his way with him.

Stefan begs her to not force him to be a guinea pig in another one of Dr. Rolf’s experiments. Maybe she should wait to see if his feelings for her resurface on their own. Dr. Rolf explains there are all kinds of risks (including amnesia and death). Gabi decides the risks are worth it and tells Dr. Rolf to continue. With that, she duct tapes his mouth and allows the evil doctor to get started.

Endings

Alex is writing Stephanie a letter asking her forgiveness.

Stephanie tells Steve they will get through their life-altering loss.

Jack thinks Chad should at least talk to Stephanie. He thinks he can’t just show up at her door, especially with the loss she just experienced. Jack will support him whatever he decides.

Dr. Rolf begins Stefan’s deprogramming. For some reason, he needs a microphone to speak directly into Stefan’s ears. Memories begin flooding back to Stefan about his history with Gabi. Just as she thinks everything is working, Dr. Rolf’s equipment explodes and Stefan begins to have a seizure!

