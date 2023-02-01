Skip to main content

Family Feud Renewed Through 2025-2026 Season

Family Feud, Steve Harvey

Debmar-Mercuy has announced its hit game show Family Feud has been renewed through the 2025-2026 season. Deadline reports the renewal will see the long-running game show, which is hosted by Steve Harvey, into its 50th year on television. 

Group stations CBS, Fox, Nexstar, Scripps, and Tegna have all signed multi-year renewals for the nationally-syndicated show to continue being broadcasted. Nielsen reports Family Feud is currently in its fifth season as the number one first-run syndicated show in women 25-54, netting a 1.5 rating season-to-date in the key demos. 

 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Steve Harvey
Game Shows

Survey Says: Here's When Family Feud Will Resume Filming

By Carly SilverComment
KSR-010384
Pop Confidential

Families Will Keep Feuding Through 2015

By Luke KerrComment
Steve Harvey
Game Shows

Family Feud Tops Daytime Syndicated Ratings

By Carly SilverComment
Family Feud
Game Shows

Family Feud Contestant Responsible For 'Worst Game Show Answer Ever' Talks to GMA

By Jamey GiddensComment