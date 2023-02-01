Family Feud Renewed Through 2025-2026 Season

Debmar-Mercuy has announced its hit game show Family Feud has been renewed through the 2025-2026 season. Deadline reports the renewal will see the long-running game show, which is hosted by Steve Harvey, into its 50th year on television.

Group stations CBS, Fox, Nexstar, Scripps, and Tegna have all signed multi-year renewals for the nationally-syndicated show to continue being broadcasted. Nielsen reports Family Feud is currently in its fifth season as the number one first-run syndicated show in women 25-54, netting a 1.5 rating season-to-date in the key demos.