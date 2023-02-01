Katelyn MacMullen

On today’s General Hospital recap: Curtis runs into Nina, and the two share a hug over the news of Willow and the baby. Curtis promises to support NIna at Britt's memorial.

Portia and Stella head over to try on her wedding dress, and Portia wonders why Stella seems distracted. Portia goes on about the families merging and how the wedding is about all of them. Portia gives Stella a bracelet and asks her to wear it to the wedding. Stella turns it down until Portia convinces her to take it. Stella mentions keeping Marshall's secrets all these years because she was protecting Curtis but isn't sure she'd do it again.

Spencer's thrilled at the evidence of Nikolas' confession. Trina realizes he's going to use this information to back Nikolas off and let Spencer have custody. Trina says if Spencer follows through, he'll be destroying Nikolas' life and potentially send him to jail. Trina questions why Nikolas would have confessed in the first place and what was Ava's motivation. Trina points out that the confession might not be true. It could be a game that Nikolas and Ava are playing. She doesn't want Spencer caught in the middle because she'd have a problem with that.

Spencer is determined to do right by the baby and that by going directly to NIkolas, they can come to an agreement. Trina points out that by not going to the police, Spencer is keeping the door open. Jordan shows up and Trina leaves them alone to discuss things.

Esme's a little shocked to hear her baby is Spencer's sibling. Nikolas tells her to trust him, that what they did was wrong but they couldn't resist. Esme questions why Spencer would say he could be the father. Nikolas dismisses that and pulls out a legal document he wants her to sign for the sake of the baby. Esme finds everything overwhelming and Nikolas offers to let her look over the papers alone.

Carolyn approaches Liz to tell her she's leaving and never returning, and tells Liz about Nikolas bringing her to town. Carolyn knows Nikolas dragged Liz into his mess and that it involved Esme. Carolyn says she couldn't do what nIk wanted her to and warns Liz that Nik is not her friend. Carolyn hopes to earn Liz' forgiveness and Liz says she appreciates that her mother told her truth.

Austin joins Dr Navarro in trying to save Willow's life while Harmony continues to try to lure her into the bright lights.

Carly joins Josslyn and Michael to drool over her latest acquisition (oopsie, granddaughter, my bad). Bobbie comes out to bring the baby to Michael. Sonny calls Carly to tell her the doctor's are looking for Michael because something is wrong with Willow,

Michael sits with Sonny and Nina while waiting for word from the operating room. Austin comes out to say Willow made it through and is in ICU. Michael sits at Willow's bedside begging her to wake up.

