Kelly Ripa to Host New Podcast on SiriusXM

Steven Bergman Photography

Kelly Ripa is bringing her talents to a whole new game. According to Deadline, the Live with Kelly and Ryan co-anchor will host a new podcast called Let’s Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa.

The podcast will be produced in collaboration with SiriusXM. On the program, which hails from Ripa and Mark Consuelos' Milojo Productions, the All My Children grad will chat with a celebrity guest. Depending on the topic at hand, they might be joined by a specialist or an expert.

Ripa stated:

After 23 years of interviewing celebrities, authors, musicians and experts on live TV, the big takeaway is that the most compelling and unfiltered conversations happen off camera. I have dreamed of a platform where I can have these honest talks without all the fuss and filter of a camera. Now SiriusXM has made my dream a reality with a podcast featuring friends, both old and new, discussing a variety of topics we all face in life, while getting deep with some experts’ views and advice along the way. Not another podcast, this is off camera!

Scott Greenstein, President and Chief Content Officer for SiriusXM, said:

Kelly Ripa has been an indelible part of television for decades. We’re excited to launch this series so that audiences can hear a whole new side of her incredible talent, humor, and perspective.

Starting in March, new episodes will be available on all major platforms where you can listen to podcasts, like Stitcher and the SXM App. EPs on Let’s Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa will be Ripa, Consuelos, and Albert Bianchini, with Jan Schillay as supervising producer and Michael Halpern and Devon Schneider as producers on behalf of Milojo.