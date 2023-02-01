The Dr. Phil Show to End Run at Season 21

CBS Media Ventures

The Dr. Phil Show is checking out of daytime. Phil McGraw is ending his monster-hit television show after 21 seasons which is current. Deadline reports that McGraw made the decision when his current contract was winding down, which he signed in 2018 as a five-year renewal extension with CBS Television Distribution. In a released statement McGraw said:

I have been blessed with over 25 wonderful years in daytime television. With this show, we have helped thousands of guests and millions of viewers through everything from addiction and marriage to mental wellness and raising children. This has been an incredible chapter of my life and career, but while I’m moving on from daytime, there is so much more I wish to do.

The trade site reports CBS Media Ventures will offer up television stations library episodes of Dr. Phil for the 2023-2024 and future seasons. New content including guest updates, intros by McGraw and wrap-arounds will be added. Distributors are hoping to keep Dr. Phil's prime time slots for repeats at the same or similar current pricing but are getting a bit of a pushback from stations, unlike Judge Judy did when they nailed this same feat after it ended in 2021.