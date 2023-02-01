Joshua Morrow, Mark Grossman

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap:

Sally and Nicholas are at Society. He’s lost his appetite, but Sally is eating for two. Sally has to take a call but wants Nicholas to order two of everything on the menu.

After she exits, Nicholas heads over to the bar to tussle with Adam. Nicholas tells warns his brother about Victor’s plans to lure him back to Newman. Adam questions whether he means the company or the family, and his brother confirms that it’s both. Adam admits having gotten wind of something to that effect.

Previous The Young and the Restless (Y&R) Recap: Victor Has No Time For Nicholas’ Foolish Questions

Nicholas goes all in saying he thinks their father is going to set him up at Jabot so Jack is forced to fire him. After which, Victor will be waiting with open arms. Adam is very curious why Nicholas is filling him in on their father’s latest manipulations. Nicholas thinks Adam is better off with a mentor like Jack rather than their father. Adam expresses how suspicious he is of Nicholas’ motivations just as Sally walks back in.

She’s been chatting with her doctor. After she hangs up, she looks up to notice that both potential fathers of her baby are chatting and staring at her.

