Days of Our Lives Spoilers for the week of February 6-10, 2023

Here are the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers:

Marlena (Deidre Hall), Kate (Lauren Koslow), and Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) learn not everything in the afterlife is as it seems.

Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) turns to Rex (Kyle Lowder) for comfort.

Wendy (Victoria Grace) turns to Gabi (Camila Banus) for relationship advice.

Alex (Robert Scott Wilson) hears from Stephanie (Abigail Klein).

Orpheus (George DelHoyo) continues to dangle alcohol in front of Lucas (Bryan Dattilo).

Will (Chandler Massey) hangs around Salem a wee longer.

Stephanie devastates Alex.

Jennifer Rose (Cady McClain) returns to spend a romantic Valentine’s Day with Jack (Matthew Ashford).

Allie (Lindsay Arnold) invites Alex to sleep in her bed - underwear optional.

Chanel (Raven Bowens) and Johnny revisit their romance.

Joey (Tanner Stine) pushes Wendy and Tripp (Lucas Adams) together.

Roman (Josh Taylor) heads to Statesville to see Lucas.

Kayla comes to Steve (Stephen Nichols) in a vision.

Xander (Paul Telfer) and Gwen (Emily O’Brien) make Jack their target.

Sloan (Jessica Serfaty) represents Dr. Rolf (Richard Wharton).

Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes) and Chad (Billy Flynn) have a heart to heart.

Nicole (Arianne Zucker) and EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) have an official date.

Allie is awash in regret.

Dr. Rolf’s arrest causes Li (Remington Hoffman) anxiety.

Nicole passes out and Eric (Greg Vaughan) is there to catch her.

Abe (James Reynolds) and Paulina (Jackée Harry) get all warm and fuzzy.

Gabi (Camila Banus) and Li chat about making their breakup official.

Jada’s sister, Talia (Aketra Sevillian), arrives to shake things up in Salem.

Stefan (Brandon Barash) appeals to EJ to hire Gabi back at DiMera.

Down the Road:

John (Drake Hogestyn) and Steve think Orpheus needs to die, but Roman needs a little convincing.

Xander’s dark side reemerges.

EJ and Stefan go head to head for DiMera.

Chad and Stephanie grow closer.

Talia goes to work at Sweet Bits, but has a medical degree…

Li tries his best to maintain a connection with Gabi.

Work gets in the way of romance for Rafe (Galen Gering) and Jada.

Gwen and Xander go after The Spectator.

Tripp and Johnny (Carson Boatman) both try to win Wendy’s heart.

Leo’s (Greg Rikaart) gossip column at The Spectator comes to fruition.

