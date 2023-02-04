On today’s General Hospital recap:

Finn questions why Liz would lie about being pregnant and having a miscarriage. Liz tells Finn everything that happened with Nikolas and Esme at Wyndermere. Liz says when Rory was killed was when she realized they'd made a mistake because Esme wasn't the killer. Liz says she couldn't see a way out until Esme escaped and it was all for nothing.

Finn can't believe Liz went along with Nikolas' plan, but she says she was all messed up when she came back from California. Liz says Nikolas promised he'd protect her, but worries about Esme regaining her memories. Liz tells Finn about Nikolas bringing Carolyn to town and why. Liz says she's going to turn herself in.

Josslyn heads over to see Dex for some comfort and tells him about the baby, and how Willow is stable but unconscious. Dex reassures her that Willow has the best care. Joss is upset that she also wasn't able to make it to Britt's memorial.

Josslyn says she feels guilty for Britt's death and hurting Cameron's feelings. Dex thinks he's messed up her life but she disagrees. Dex mentions Cameron, but Josslyn says things were never the same between them after the tape came out. Dex asks if she regrets being with him, but Josslyn says she doesn't. The two share a kiss.

Blaze and Chase play The Savoy and Brook Lynn is thrilled at how wonderful they sound. Chase worries about Willow but Brook Lynn reassures him and Chase pulls back. Chase says he'll still help her take down Linc, but if the review board votes in his favor, he'll go back to being a cop. He needs to be done with the performing by then.

Chase says music isn't his passion and doesn't want to do it anymore. Brook Lynn understands that she messed them up when she didn't write the letter. Chase misses their friendship but can't accept that she put her needs ahead of his.

Blaze wants to celebrate and toasts to the two of them, but Chase tells her that he's working on getting himself out. Blaze doesn't want him to quit since he's so talented but he says performing isn't him. Blaze admits she doesn't like working for Linc and that working with Chase is the only good thing. Blaze says her contract is iron clad and she's trapped and she'll be alone when Chase leaves.

Linc talks to Brook Lynn about giving her the songs back and asks her to sign the forms. Chase spots Linc getting handsy with Brook Lynn. (Seriously, dude has a problem. At this point I don't know why BLQ hasn't channeled her inner Tracy and beaten the snot out of the greasy little manager)

Previous General Hospital (GH) Recap: Family And Friends Mourn Dr. Britt Westbourne

Ava offers to buy Austin dinner for helping save Willow's life for Nina's sake. Austin thanks her again for her help dealing with Mason. Ava complains about Nikolas but that she's used to taking care of herself. After Ava leaves, Mason is watching her and calls someone about her.

Spencer wants to know why he's always coming in second to Nikolas and announces that he's seeking full custody of the baby. Nikolas and Spencer argue back and forth while Laura tries to have Spencer see reason.

Spencer says he won't let his father destroy another child's life, though Laura points out Spencer can't raise a child on his own. Nikolas says he'll use every weapon against Spencer, but Spencer says Nikolas will hand him custody.

Spencer starts to recite Nikolas' confession verbatim and he realizes what Spencer is holding over him. Laura's confused but Spencer warns Nikolas that he'll talk to Jordan if he doesn't relinquish his rights. Nikolas can't believe Spencer would team up with Ava but he warns his father that he'll go to Jordan. Nikolas spits out that Spencer is a true Cassadine.

Nikolas storms off but Laura chases after him and tells him he's making a mistake. Laura says he can't leave things like that but he says she should be talking to Spencer about blackmail. Laura says Nikolas is the adult and needs to face Spencer. Nikolas gets upset, saying Spencer is working with Ava to destroy him. Laura tells him not to turn his back on Spencer. The two share a hug and NIkolas swears he will always love her.

Ava heads to Wyndermere, followed by Nikolas. (Who's going over the parapet?)

Keep checking back for the latest General Hospital recaps!