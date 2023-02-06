Skip to main content
Days of Our Lives Promo: Kate Demands to Speak With An Afterlife Supervisor

Days of Our Lives Promo for the week of February 6-10, 2023

On this week’s Days of Our Lives spoiler promo:

Speaking up for what You want and don’t want does not make you a Karen!

Leo (Greg Rikaart) is stunned that Gwen (Emily O’Brien) told Xander (Paul Telfer) she loved him.

Wendy (Victoria Grace) knows something is still going on between Johnny (Carson Boatman) and Chanel (Raven Bowens) - cut to them about to kiss.

Allie (Lindsay Arnold) tells Alex (Robert Scott Wilson) he can spend the night in her bed with underwear optional. Cut to them getting all kinds of busy on the ChAllie couch.

Gabi (Camila Banus) tells Li (Remington Hoffman) she will NEVER want to reunite with him.

Nicole (Arianne Zucker) tells Eric (Greg Vaughan) she can take care of herself just before she falls faint directly into his arms.

The devil in the form of Nick Fallon (Blake Berris) tells Marlena (Deidre Hall), Kate (Lauren Koslow), and Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) that the three of them have just sold him their souls!

Kate speaks for the group telling Devil Nick that they demand to speak to their boss!

What are you looking forward to this week? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below, and keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives spoiler promos!

