Nikolas Cassadine, General Hospital
Adam Huss

General Hospital Promo: Is The End Near For Nikolas?

This week on General Hospital, things aren't looking too good for Nikolas Cassadine (Adam Huss). 

Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) tells Finn (Michael Easton) in his office she has to turn herself in.

At GH, Spencer (Nicholas Chavez) tells Laura (Genie Francis) he's fed up with Nikolas and he's not about to let him destroy anyone else. 

Trina (Tabyana Ali) tells TJ (Tajh Bellow) there's going to be a major blow-up.

Over on Spoon Island, an angry Nikolas tells Ava (Maura West) he ain't going nowhere!

Okay, Effie White Cassadine! Watch the promo below. 

