Linc wants Brook Lynn to sign the papers for her songs back in exchange for her silence on his sexual advances . Chase reacts to Linc's hand on her knee. Blaze reminds Chase what happened the last time he reacted. Chase approaches but Linc says everything is fine, and Brook Lynn signs the papers.

Chase wants to know what Brook Lynn had to give up in exchange for her songs. Brook Lynn lies and says she agreed to write some jingles for Linc. Chase decides he doesn't want out just yet because he wants to get Linc for sexual harassment. Chase says he likes Blaze and isn't happy with how Linc treats her. He's determined to take down LInc, with Brook Lynn’s help.

Trina runs into TJ and the two discuss Spencer. Trina tells TJ about the blow up between Spencer and his family and wants to be sure that he's ok. TJ says no one wants her to get hurt, and Trina asks him not to tell the family that she was there.

Finn says he can't let Liz throw it all away. Liz tells him to wash his hands of her and let her go, but Finn reminds her how she stood by him. He says she's not an obligation to him and questions who will take care of her boys if she goes to Jordan. Liz says she needs to face the consequences of her actions, but Finn tells her to sleep on it and talk to Jordan in the morning. Finn offers to be there with her should she decide to turn herself in.

Laura wants Spencer to tell her what he's holding over Nikolas’ head before it destroys them all. She says she deserves to know but Spencer refuses to tell her, saying it's best if she doesn't know. Spencer says Nikolas chooses his own selfish desires over everyone else and should have stayed dead.

Laura understands that Spencer and Nikolas never got back what they had before Nikolas was gone. Spencer admits he doesn't wish his father dead but doesn't want him in his life. Laura says Spencer was hurt by his father's absence in his life and questions whether he wants that for his sibling.

Laura says Spencer has no idea how to deal with a baby but he claims he can find tutorials online (Yep, find the one where they randomly spew vomit at you and you get it all over you, in your hair, in your mouth, down your shirt. Yep, if that one doesn't prepare you, nothing will!!!) Laura says Spencer is usually the one who's taken care of and babies are demanding.

Spencer says Nikolas was born with every privilege and he squandered it all including his love for him. Laura says it's her fault. She should have stayed on the island and raised him.

Austin warns Mason not to threaten Ava. Mason gets angry because he thinks family blood is thicker than water. Austin claims he's only friends with Ava, and Mason says he'll pay her a visit tonight. Austin warns Mason again to stay away from Ava. Austin tries to call Ava but gets her voicemail.

Nikolas accuses Ava of weaponizing Spencer but she blames him. Ava brings up Esme and how Nikolas took what she offered. He counters that he protected Ava by taking the blame and she turned it against him. Ava says the baby deserves better than Nikolas and that he needs to be stopped.

Nikolas says Esme means nothing to him so Ava moves on to Liz. Nikolas says he lied about Liz and they never had an affair. Nikolas says LIz lied to protect the real reason that she was at Wyndemere. He was keeping Esme locked up.

Nikolas says they thought Esme was the killer until Rory was taken out. He swears nothing happened with Liz, and Esme was a one time thing. Nikolas says there’s been no one else but Ava.

Ava says it doesn't change things between them. Nikolas says he held out hope that once the baby was born she could forgive him and they could get past it. Nikolas says it could have worked if she hadn't conspired with Spencer to take the baby away from him. He calls her heartless, and says she needs to be reminded of what it's like to lose a child.

Ava says he has no grounds for custody of Avery, but Nikolas says he has Victor's resources. Ava says she can't let him take Avery and knocks him in the head with a statue. (This is not how I expected this to go and I'm not happy)

