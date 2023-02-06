Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) declares war against Hope (Annika Noelle) on The Bold and the Beautiful this week. Thomas slaps Hope with custody papers and tells her he needs Douglas (Henry Joseph Samiri).

Hope is incredulous, and Liam (Scott Clifton) wonders if Thomas is planning something.

Meanwhile, Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) tells her big bro to get ready to lose custody of Douglas.

Will Thomas win? Watch the promo below.