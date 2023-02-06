Skip to main content
Victor Newman, The Young and the Restless
image caption
Eric Braeden

The Young and The Restless Promo: Victor Gears up to do Battle

On The Young and the Restless, Victor's (Eric Braeden) scheme to bring Adam (Mark Grossman) back into the fold is causing strife. It's also causing Victor to spring back into fight mode. 

Jack (Peter Bergman) lashes out at Kyle (Michael Mealor) for teaming up with Victor to oust Adam at Jabot. Kyle maintains Adam doesn't belong at the company.

Later, Victor reminds someone he's not one who runs from a fight.

Watch the promo below.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Y&R Victor
The Young and the Restless

The Young and The Restless Promo: Will Adam's Unborn Baby Make Victor Mellow Out on Sally?

By Jillian BoweComment
Victor Newman, The Young and the Restless
The Young and the Restless

Y&R Promo: Adam Backs Victor Into a Corner

By Mike JubinvilleComment
Victor Newman, The Young and the Restless
The Young and the Restless

The Young and The Restless Spoilers: Victor Has a Warning For Jeremy

By Jillian BoweComment
Y&R Jack and Victor
The Young and the Restless

Y&R Spoilers: Victor Goes After Jack

By Jillian BoweComment