On The Young and the Restless, Victor's (Eric Braeden) scheme to bring Adam (Mark Grossman) back into the fold is causing strife. It's also causing Victor to spring back into fight mode.



Jack (Peter Bergman) lashes out at Kyle (Michael Mealor) for teaming up with Victor to oust Adam at Jabot. Kyle maintains Adam doesn't belong at the company.

Later, Victor reminds someone he's not one who runs from a fight.

Watch the promo below.