Vail Bloom Dishes Y&R Comeback and Where Heather is Now

Vail Bloom is heading back to The Young and the Restless for the first time since 2010. The actress opened up to Soap Opera Digest about reprising the role of Heather Stevens and where her character is now.

Bloom was thrilled to get the call from Y&R, stating:

It wasn’t a think-about-it kind of thing because it was presented to me as it was for Y&R’s 50th anniversary and I immediately felt nostalgic and pride for an institution that’s been around that long. I’ve done other things; I produced some films and then focused on entrepreneurial and business ventures, so the last two years have been about building a brand, creative marketing and launching a company. Still, I missed being part of a story in film and television that connects people, and what can better do that than a 50-year-running show with history and consistency that has a viewership crossing generations? I immediately thought it was an honor and accepted.

Heather is currently raising ex Daniel's (Michael Graziadei) daughter Lucy (Lily Brooks O'Briant). Of Heather's journey, Bloom said:

I absolutely love that they threw in the maternal aspect. It’s really wonderful that a storyline can challenge the norms that make up a family. I think it’s really healthy and beautiful to see a strong woman stepping in and completely assuming a maternal role even though they’re not biologically related. Heather and Lucy are very close and Heather is doing a great job of raising Lucy, and Lucy really respects Heather being such a caring mother figure.

She's also enjoying working with Graziadei