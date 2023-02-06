WATCH: B&B's Heather Tom and Lawrence Saint-Victor Talk Katie's Growth and Carter's Heartbreak (VIDEO)

On the Feb. 3 episode of Bold Live, The Bold and the Beautiful stars Heather Tom (Katie Logan) and Lawrence Saint-Victor (Carter Walton) delved into all things Katie and Carter. They chatted with Casey Kasprzyk, the supervising producer of B&B, about their characters' burgeoning romance.

Is Carter over Quinn (Rena Sofer)? Saint-Victor mused:

No, I don't think you get over that. But I think with Carter, he was so in love and believed she loved him, that for her to just leave him that way: I think for him, it's hard. He questions everything. 'Was she really in love with me? Was it all I what thought it was? Because if it was, there's no way she can just leave.' So I think it causes him to ask all the right questions pretty quickly. 'Cause as hard as he went in, that Band-Aid was ripped off just as aggressively, and you have to ask yourself those questions. And I think having Katie to be someone who can have someone you can have those conversations with, as well as reflect on himself and his life—he's coming to conclusions way quicker than he would have if he was just alone.

Meanwhile, Katie has her own romantic past and heartbreak, much of it with ex-husband Bill (Don Diamont). Tom reflected on Katie's growth, saying:

Honestly, that's what I kind of hang onto, the history of these two characters and wanting to make sure that we acknowledge the history of it, because it was an ongoing relationship that changed the two of them, both Katie and Bill. But at the same time, because of that growth and because of that change, I think that Katie also realizes that she deserves something more than just being Bill Spencer's wife and that she should value herself enough to look for somebody who's going to actually really appreciate and celebrate her.

She added:

I also think that having that foundation of being friends with somebody and really being able to connect with them on just a level of, let's go have a drink and let's go have a laugh and let's just know each other, is also something that isn't always explored on daytime. You were always either wildly in love or not, and it's like sometimes having that basis of really true familiarity is an interesting thing to explore. And I feel like Katie and Carter have that, because they've known each other for so long, even though they haven't developed these kinds of romantic feelings for each other until recently.

Peep the full interview below.