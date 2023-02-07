B&B's Kimberlin Brown: "Sheila Will Always Find a Way to Maintain Her Freedom"

The Bold and the Beautiful's Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) has been in and out of prison for the better part of three decades. Right now, she's living large in the Spencer family mansion due to Dollar Bill's (Don Diamont) machinations. Brown looked back on Sheila's many visits to the Big House in an interview with Soap Opera Digest.

The hair, makeup, and wardrobe departments change how Sheila is portrayed when she's behind bars. Brown dished:

You know, the orange jumpsuit is a little different than the blue one. When I was in the orange jumpsuit, it’s like, ‘I’m in prison now’ — and that’s when there is no makeup, no powder, nothing. I’m not one of those actresses who feels that I need to be pretty for everything. Evil is not pretty. I let hair and makeup and wardrobe decide how I need to look that day. That’s not my call. In our recent scenes with Steffy [Jacqueline MacInnes Wood] and Finn [Tanner Novlan], they look like a million bucks and I look like I just came in from the rain. I’m so okay with that.

In a 2003 storyline, a woman named Sugar (Robin Mattson) helped the ex-nurse get out. Brown said of working with her fellow soap vet:

Robin played Sugar brilliantly. She brought color to a character that was so interesting to watch, and [made you] wonder about the relationship between her and Sheila. The fire behind Robin’s eyes was enormous. It was one of those relationships that left the audience wondering who had who. She was powerful in that role. No doubt about it.

No matter how much time she's spent in the clink, Sheila remains determined to find her liberty. Brown mused: