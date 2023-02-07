On today’s Days of Our Lives recap:

Orpheus Must Die Club: Roman, John, and Steve are plotting against Orpheus. They try to determine how they can get close to Orpheus while he is in prison. John says they just need to figure out how to get into Statesville. Roman reminds them how solid the security is at Statesville (HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA! Say other funny things!). Roman says he is on board with killing Orpheus, but is not ok with any of them losing their freedom to accomplish the task. The guys agree and endorse Roman heading to Statesville to engage Lucas.

Statesville: Lucas is minding his business when Orpheus arrives with a liquor bottle to tempt him. As Lucas elaborates on why he is so depressed and devastated, Orpheus sniffs and takes a sip from the liquor that Lucas desires. Orpheus shocks Lucas by saying that he’s not the one who’s responsible for Kate’s death.

Lucas says if the women had never been infected, the stolen orchid would make no matter. Just then, Orpheus remembers he needs to head to kitchen duty. He sets the bottle in front of Lucas and makes his exit (if this whole plot does not lead to Jan Spears and Orpheus’ grandchild re-emerging, I won’t understand it).

Before he leaves, Orpheus insists the women were cured from their illnesses months ago. The orchid was available for the cure. The orchid’s absence lies at Kristen’s doorstep. Orpheus insists Lucas’ ire should be focused on Rafe Hernandez and his “merry band of bozos” (I know I’m supposed to loathe Orpheus, but his penchant for verbal playfulness both tickles me and is accurate).

Titan: Stephanie arrives at Titan thinking she’s going to talk to Sonny when she encounters Alex. He says Sonny is spending the day with Will and the precocious Arianna Grace. With that knowledge, Stephanie says she read Alex’s card and thanks him for writing what he did and for his apology. Alex reiterates he doesn’t regret any action more in his life than what he did the night of Kayla’s death. Stephanie accepts his explanation, but can’t let go of what Alex did.

Alex says he saw everything that was going on with Chad and left the flowers and note outside Stephanie’s door. If that didn’t make him understand, that morning he ran into Chad wearing the exact same clothes from the night before. Stephanie says her encounter with Chad wasn’t planned. However, there night together changed everything (differently than a few nights prior with Alex?). Alex sarcastically notes how swell Chad’s timing was.

Alex accepts he made a terrible mistake. Stephanie says she understands he didn’t do anything on purpose - just a case of bad timing. Stephanie thinks she may have been able to get past what he did, but now there’s something going on with Chad (Really? Seriously? It would make sense if she just didn’t want to reconnect with Alex, but does anyone else think the Chad excuse is a wee bit lame?)

Alice Horton’s Living Room: Chad arrives downstairs to find Doug and Julie looking through a photo album. Julie is in tears hoping her fallen family is in peace. Julie and Doug cherish every single moment with the people they love and have loved. Julie then focuses on the family whose lives were spinning out of control, like Nick Fallon.

Julie says she would have continued to try and help Nick had Gabi not murdered him (my words). Doug reminds her that a far higher power would be necessary to help her cousin. They continue to look at pictures and come upon Chad’s wedding pictures with Abigail. Julie and Doug hope and pray he’s able to find love again. Chad explains his talk with Jack and goes on to say he’s seeing Stephanie Johnson. Julie and Doug are happy because Chad’s children seem to love her, and they think Stephanie is a standup woman.

Afterlife: Kate, Kayla, and Marlena are in shock when they see the devil himself, Nick Fallon! He took the form of folks that would be near and sometimes dear (except for Jordan) to them. He did it so they would sign on the dotted line. Nick goes on to say they signed over their souls. Kate thinks Nick is the devil which tickles him. That’s not so much the truth, and Nick confirms with Marlena that the devil is a separate entity… and now it’s time to collect.

Kate thinks she can find a loophole in the contract with her business history. Nick wonders if they all really understand how many lawyers the devil has working for him. Kate notes there are no terms in the contract - it’s all gibberish. Kate is willing to accept they sold their souls but now wonders what they get in return - contracts have benefits and consequences for everyone.

Nick hands the women what appears to be a dollar bill, but explains it’s a two dollar bill from the 1860’s. Marlena doesn’t understand, and Kate is furious saying this situation is RIDICULOUS! Nick tries to explain when Kate smacks him repeatedly, calling him a “son of a BITCH!”

The women believe Nick’s explanation is B.S. These ridiculous contracts can’t possibly be binding. Nick asks the women to open their minds because he has the final say. Kate reminds Nick he said he only works for the devil and she demands to see his supervisor!

Endings

Alex thanks Stephanie for her honesty. She says she’s taking the situation day by day with Chad. Alex understands and says he won’t keep bothering her. As far as business is concerned, Stephanie can simply connect with Sonny. She explains to Alex she doesn’t hate him. He’s glad and apologizes again for what he did. Stephanie thanks him and exits (does anyone else think Alex dodged a bullet?)

Julie thinks Chad deserves happiness and leaves him to contemplate his future. He talks to Abigail saying he knows she wants him to move on. He only wants a sign that she’s ok with what he’s doing. Just then, he hears her laughter and smiles knowingly.

John and Steve remain at the Brady Pub trying to forge a path forward. John has no qualms about offing Orpheus but is worried about Roman. Steve reminds him that Roman is a wee less compromised than either of them would be.

Lucas looks like a sad sack when Roman arrives (that was quick!). He explains he’s still annoyed by the fraud Lucas perpetrated upon Samantha Gene. However, Roman is respecting the fact that Lucas is Kate’s son. Lucas thanks him and explains he is falling apart. Moreover, he just had a run in with Orpheus. He pulls out the bottle of alcohol, hands it to Roman, and begs him to get rid of it. Roman disagrees thinking there might be a benefit to Lucas pretending to play into Orpheus’ hands.

Kate explains to Nick they demand to speak with the Devil - Marlena and Kayla concur. Kate latches arms with Kayla and Marlena saying they are going NOWHERE unless they speak with the prince of darkness. Nick seems somewhat annoyed by the request but says he’ll consider it. In the meantime, he offers them a fancy snack because everything is about to get much, much worse.

