On today’s General Hospital recap: Laura meets with Eileen to ask her to sit in on a mayoral meeting tomorrow because Anna and Valentin are dead. She's upset at the loss of life and how grief stricken Charlotte is. Eileen is shocked and storms off. Laura sends a text that Eileen took the bait.

Felicia lets VAnna know that Charlotte is back with Kevin. Valentin is grateful for the time that he had with her. Felicia says Victor believes they're dead which gives them a chance for a haunting. Valentin doesn't believe it will work on Victor. Felicia says the target isn't Victor.

Spencer finds Victor in the chapel having missed Britt's memorial. He tells Spencer that Valentin died and warns Spencer to put family first. He needs to commit to the Cassadines. Spencer says he believes there is a brighter future for the Cassadines, and says he's taking full custody of the baby.

Spencer says the baby represents the future, and wants to give it the best chance in life which it won't get from Nikolas or Esme. Victor says Nikolas is desperate, but Spencer says he doesn't care what his father wants. Victor congratulates Spencer on this stroke of genius in getting Nikolas to fall in line.

Spencer says it's about getting Nikolas out of their lives and thought Victor was finished with him as well. Victor believes Nikolas losing everything including the baby will force him back into the fold. Victor says thanks to Spencer because he has hope again.

Eileen confronts Victor about Valentin and Anna's death, and says he promised her no one would die. Victor says she works for him and knows the risks. Eileen says she's out, but he says it's not her decision to make. Victor warns her not to cross him. When Eileen gets in her car, Anna's voice comes through her radio, saying 'she's next'.

Jordan and Taggert hang out at Kelly's, and discuss how their exes will be joining in matrimony tomorrow. Taggert says he's over Portia but doesn't think Jordan is over Curtis, which she denies. She says she only wants to protect both Curtis and Taggert. He talks about the problems in his marriage and how Portia was unfaithful, but Jordan believes Portia won't hurt Curtis. Laura interrupts and mentions how Stella is feeling too unwell to officiate at the wedding.

TJ and Molly (dragged out of the unused closet) arrive for Curtis and Portia's rehearsal dinner at The Savoy. TJ brings up how their careers broke up his mother and Curtis and doesn't want that happening with them. Molly promises all is good and the two share a kiss. Trina interrupts to ask Molly how close the DA is to nailing Esme. Molly says she thinks the defense might plead it out, argue for penalties or dismiss the charges. Trina's upset that it means Esme will be able to live her life and raise her baby.

Portia is thrilled when her father Sterling and brother Zeke show up at the engagement dinner thanks to Curtis pulling strings. Curtis tells Portia about Stella not feeling well. Brad stops by with an envelope of cash from Selena, as a wedding present. Laura gets to the party and agrees to officiate the wedding in Stella's absence

Drew runs into Liz at The Savoy and the two make small talk. Liz mentions how hard Cam is taking his breakup with Josslyn, and under her breath worries what will happen if she can't be there. Laura approaches Liz and asks why she was fighting with Nikolas earlier.

Marshall wonders why Trina is without her plus one, but she says she knew better than to invite Spencer to a family event. Drew talks to Marshall, who tells him his concerns about making music at the wedding. The party is in full swing when Spencer checks in on them.

Ava cracks Nikolas over the head, knocking him out. She begs him to wake up as Austin knocks on the front door. Ava lets him in but sends him to another room. Ava drags Nikolas' body to the stables but Austin follows.

Ava explains what happened and swears she just wanted to stop Nikolas from taking Avery. Ava's worried what Victor will do when he finds out she killed Nikolas. Ava says this isn't who she is and asks for time to leave town with Avery. Austin says he has no intention of reporting this and that he'll help her deal with Laura and Spencer.



