Marcus Coloma is speaking out about his General Hospital exit. The actor appeared on the podcast That's Awesome with Steve Burton & Bradford Anderson, hosted by former co-stars Steve Burton (ex-Jason) and Bradford Anderson (Spinelli), where he reflected on his three years as Prince Nikolas Cassadine and his departure.

When he signed on to the soap, Coloma had a finite period of time on the show in mind. He explained:

I was like, I’m going to do it for three years. I want to walk out of this place a better actor. I want to be more confident; I want to be more comfortable on set; I want to try a lot of different things. And I knew I was going to be leaving in three years.

However, Coloma fell in love with many parts of the job. He noted:

Now, the arc of it was interesting, is because I met you guys and I met all of the other cast and fell in love with the crew and everybody along with it. And so, two-and-a-half years in, you’re like, Ooh, this decision that was so clear in the beginning is getting complicated because I kind of love a lot of things about this, even though it’s like you said, it could be a golden-handcuffs situation for some people. But for me, so I knew that the end was coming, and now it wasn't like GH was saying, 'Hey, Marcus, we want you to stay.' There was no negotiation or anything like that. And all I can say to that is, I don't know why that decision was made, but I don't feel any ill will. It didn't feel like I got fired; it just felt like, I don't know. I think there was maybe an understanding that I was going to be there for three years, and I think the big surprise is how much it hurt, you know what I mean, even though I knew I was going to leave.

He added: