On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Brooke enters the beach house living room and finds Taylor’s notebook. She reads Taylor’s notes which relay how grateful she has been since her return to Los Angeles. She’s grateful for being able to reconnect with her family. However, her past (read: putting a bullet in Bill) has caught up with her, and now her presence is putting her family in danger. Taylor believes she must tell the truth about her criminal behavior for the sake of her family. She believes there is only one solution. It all has to end - now.

Previous The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Recap: Taylor Contemplates The Night She Shot Bill

Brooke is clearly concerned as she wonders aloud what Taylor has gone and done. She puts the notebook down and sees the bottle of pills on the coffee table. Brooke panics and runs into the bedroom where she finds Taylor passed out on the bed. For some reason, she decides to yell Taylor’s name rather than go to her and check for a pulse.

What did you think of today’s episode? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below, and keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful recaps!