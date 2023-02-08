Booked and Busy: ATWT's Amanda Seyfried Joins New Film Seven Veils

A recent Emmy winner for her work on HBO's The Dropout, Amanda Seyfried (ex-Lucy, As the World Turns) has signed on to a new project. The movie, Seven Veils, will begin filming next week. Elsewhere, All My Children legend Susan Lucci (ex-Erica) has released a jewelry line, while The Young and the Restless grad Brooks Darnell (ex-Nate) headlines an upcoming Hallmark film.

Susan Lucci (ex-Erica) has released a line of heart-inspired jewelry in support of the American Heart Association; 25% of proceeds go to the AHA, through Dec. 31

Amanda Seyfried (ex-Lucy) has signed on to star in the film Seven Veils, playing an eager theater director named Jeanine who channels her past trauma into her next work, remounting her ex-mentor's production of the opera Salome; written, co-produced, and directed by Atom Egoyan, the movie will start filming in Toronto next week

Gina Rodriguez (ex-Beverly) has signed an overall deal with 20th Television (the studio behind her new ABC series, Not Dead Yet); through this deal, she will develop/direct/EP new series through her I Can & I Will production company

Mike Manning (ex-Charlie) has inked a deal with APA for representation

Ryan Carnes (ex-Lucas) plays drums in the band LOVECOLOR; watch their new music video, "Dangerous"

Sydney Mikayla (ex-Trina) lends her voice to the animated series Transformers: Earthspark, which has just been renewed for Season 2; the next eight episodes of Season 1 will premiere March 3 on Paramount+

Nolan North (ex-Chris) will star in the upcoming sci-fi-thriller The Shift, which has begun production in Birmingham, Alabama

