DAYS' Deidre Hall Dishes Filming John and Marlena's Farewell and Heaven Scenes

Days of Our Lives legend Deidre Hall (Marlena) is having a ball as her character navigates the pitfalls of the afterlife. Hall chatted with Soap Opera Digest about filming Marlena's recent scenes with John (Drake Hogestyn) and heading to Heaven.

John recently bid adieu to his beloved "Doc" on the rooftop. Reflecting on those romantic scenes, Hall said:

What I want to say about the story is that Ron [Carlivati, head writer] really dug deep into the romance of [the couple]. We had to shoot the scenes on green screen, because the background was so important to what we were doing. Unlike a small set in Salem where you think, ‘Oh. There’s a sky over there,’ this is really magical. When you see the depth of the scene and the background, you have a real sense that we went on location, which, in fact, we did. We went to a separate studio to be in a green screen surround. It was fascinating for all of us to see how that looks. We’d done green screen on the show on occasion. I’m not unfamiliar with it. But to have gone into a professional green screen studio, it was thrilling.

Hall had a great time filming heavenly scenes with her co-stars. She said:

The fun part is, because of Covid, we can’t play. We can’t meet. We can’t be in each other’s rooms. But the three of us got to be onstage forever together, and it was the most fun. I love playing with Mary Beth [Evans, Kayla]. I love playing with Lauren [Koslow, Kate]. And we got to play all day long together.

But shooting afterlife scenes wasn't all paradise, though. Hall explained: