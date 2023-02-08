On today’s Days of Our Lives recap:

DiMera Mansion: EJ is surprised to find Stefan in the living room. He was expecting to see him at the office on his first day as co-CEO. Stefan is having second thoughts and doesn’t think either of them should be in the position. Stefan wants to re-install Gabi as the CEO of DiMera enterprises.

Stefan explains the events of the last day and how he was “semi-deprogrammed. When EJ explains he had no idea because he was busy enjoying cocktails with Nicole, Stefan flashes back to drugging the mimosa. EJ goes on to discuss how Nicole was hit terribly hard by the booze. Just then, Nicole enters still looking quite worse for wear. Stefan exits to get cook to make her a bland breakfast.

Nicole feels like death warmed over and is embarrassed for trying to mount EJ.He reassures her he still wants to go on their date. Stefan returns and they discuss the semi-deprogramming. He explains that he’s now in love with both Chloe and Gabi. While they’re talking, Nicole gets queasy and exits. EJ takes the opportunity what a huge mistake it would be to destabilize DiMera by reinstating Gabi.

Salem PD: Gabi arrives and Jada says Rafe is busy. She needs to speak to Dr. Rolf so he can continue to deprogram Stefan. Jada doesn’t understand the urgency. Gabi tries to explain Stefan is the love of her life, and time is of the essence.

Rafe is beginning to question Dr. Rolf who insists he has important work to do. Rafe says he can let him go as soon as he flips on his co-conspirators. He reviews Dr. Rolf’s dealings with Stefan and his relationship to the toxin Orpheus used to kill Kate, Kayla, and Marlena. Dr. Rolf defends himself, but Rafe says he’s no hero. If he’s innocent, why did he try to escape overseas? Rafe wants Dr. Rolf to start talking and flip on everyone he can.

Dr. Rolf realizes Rafe’s requests are not just about police business. He has a personal stake. Rafe gets angry when Dr. Rolf continues to deny, deny, deny. He needs Dr. Rolf to corroborate Gabi’s story. Again, he continues to deny any involvement. Rafe can’t offer him a deal, but if he gives up information on Li Shin, Melinda Trask will look on him favorably. Just then, Gabi enters saying Rafe needs to let Dr. Rolf go.

Gabi isn’t leaving without Dr. Rolf. Rafe says he can’t leave until he flips on his co-conspirators. Dr. Rolf explains he can’t deprogram Stefan and he knows nothing about the co-conspirators… whew! Jada escorts Gabi out to allow Dr. Rolf time and space to confess. When they get outside, Jada tells Gabi to go. She’ll call her as soon as Dr. Rolf is released (why would he be released?).

Horton Square: Li is talking to someone on the phone who was supposed to keep Dr. Rolf from returning to Salem. He hangs up just as Sloan arrives saying it sounds like he needs a lawyer. She knows a bit about his dealings with brainwashing Stefan. Li wonders if Sloan also handles divorces. If he hires her, she can get him out of everything. Li thinks Sloan’s offer is too good to be true. She explains to him that Gabi hasn’t served him with divorce papers which must mean there’s some hope. Li explains everything about Dr. Rolf. Sloan says they’ll deal with Dr. Rolf first and then get into his issues with Gabi.

Brady Pub: Eric is sipping a beer when Brady arrives. When Eric asks him to join in on his day drinking, Brady reminds him he’s sober. After sort of judging Eric, Brady says he has no judgements. Eric says he just lost his mother and is just trying to take the edge off. He doesn’t know how they can possibly go on without her. Brady says they should lean on each other.

Eric asks about Rachel and Brady explains how Kristen poisoned her mind against Chloe. They shift topics to Eric’s women. He explains how he’s hanging out with Sloan which totally annoys Nicole. Brady wants him to admit he still has feelings for Nicole. Eric says Brady’s assertion is ridiculous. Brady reminds him he has a quarter of a century of history with Nicole. Eric reminds Brady he is seeing Sloan. She’s exactly what he wants right now. Brady thinks the only reason he’s messing with Sloan is because he’s hiding his feelings for Nicole. Just then, Anna arrives.

Anna tells Eric that Carrie (squeal!) is devastated. She offers her condolences to both Eric and Brady. She feels especially sorry for Brady since he’s also dealing with the Chloe and Stefan craziness. She goes on to explain what happened with Dr. Rolf and the semi-deprogramming. Unfortunately, now Stefan loves both Gabi and Chloe. Dr. Rolf was unable to finish the procedure because the machines blew up! Anna thinks Chloe didn’t tell Brady to spare him in his hour of grief. Just then, Brady exits to go find Chloe.

Anna spies Kate’s urn and Eric explains it gives Roman comfort. Anna understands since she carried Not-Tony around for a decade (does anyone remember the martini shaker she carried him in?). Anna thinks Roman should confirm those ashes are actually Kate since she figured out she was never actually carrying around Tony. Eric exits and Anna has a chat with Kate’s urn.

Endings

Gabi runs into Li in Horton Square. She updates him on Stefan’s progress with deprogramming. Very soon, she will have her “real” husband back. She explains a bit about what happened with Stefan. Li is somewhat amused at the situation in which Gabi finds herself. She informs Li that Dr. Rolf is currently ratting him out and will soon be sending him to Statesville.

Dr. Rolf is about to sign his statement (which would clearly implicate Li) when Slaon arrives. She demands he not sign the statement. She introduces herself to Dr. Rolf as his new attorney.

Brady knocks on Chloe’s door when Anna arrives to try to mediate. Anna thinks Chloe’s absence is perfect as it gives her time to create a surprise. Anna quickly returns with a key to Chloe’s room that she swindled out of the desk clerk. Brady is reluctant but opens the door. He tries to send Anna away, but she insists on staying. Just then, they notice the room seems to be empty. Where’s Chloe?

Nicole is suddenly in the park sitting in the snow. She gets up and drops… right into Eric’s arms. Nicole explains she’s under the weather because she was celebrating with EJ. Eric is confused why she’s still drunk at 5pm the next day. Nicole says she’s not getting in the car with him as she can smell beer on his breath (and we know what happened the last time Eric drove after hitting the bottle).

EJ thanks Stefan for forgiving his deception. He plays nice and then grabs them a cup of tea which Stefan promptly drugs and EJ drinks.

Keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives recaps!